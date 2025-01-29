Twitch streamer Yusuf7n claims he could be jailed for sneaking into Diddy's mansion in Atlanta

A Twitch streamer named Yusuf7n, who had over 240K followers at the time of writing, could face some punitive action by the court. For context, during an IRL stream in October 2024, the streamer was seen exploring a seemingly abandoned mansion owned by rapper P. Diddy — who is currently facing numerous charges, including trafficking, sexual assault, and harassment.

For those who missed the stream, the mansion had been vacant for 17 years. However, toward the end of the broadcast, a voice — seemingly from the police — was heard before the stream was cut off. Yusuf7n later confirmed that he was indeed confronted by the authorities.

Earlier today (January 29, 2025), the Twitch streamer disclosed that he could potentially face serious trouble, including jail time which could last for a year.

"I dead a** could possibly do a year of jail time" - Yusuf7n comments on his legal case

Yusuf7n, a Somali-American YouTuber and streamer, is currently facing potential legal trouble after he streamed himself entering Diddy's home in Atlanta, Georgia, in October 2024.

Today, the streamer addressed the situation, stating that he has reviewed the charges against him and could potentially face up to a year in jail:

"Now I'm getting nervous. The date is coming soon. I looked up the exact charges that it said, on the thing, and I dead a** could possibly do a year of jail time. I was meme-ing and trolling, joking around and sh*t, but I dead a** could do a year of jail time, like all jokes aside."

The streamer is hoping that the judge's verdict isn't a strict one:

"If the judge doesn't do me good, then I dead a** could do a year's jail time. So stop joking..."

Yusuf7n mostly streams under the Just Chatting category. He also plays Fortnite on his streams. Most of his videos are comedic in style, and in addition to his streaming, he occasionally creates music, which he uploads to his YouTube channel, Yusuf7n Live.

Speaking about Diddy, Yusuf7n wasn’t the only streamer to have had some sort of connection with the rapper. Incredibly, during Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 (subathon), he revealed that the mansion he had hired for his month-long event was neighboring a mansion owned by the controversial rapper.

