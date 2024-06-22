Twitch streamers Dantes and Laurinchhhe slam Tarzaned for abortion leak

League of Legends star Dantes, also known as Doaenel, has slammed fellow Twitch content creator Julian "Tarzaned" after he publicly alleged that the streamer's former girlfriend Laura "Laurinchhhe" had an abortion in the first month of their relationship. Laurinchhhe and Doaenel were already a topic of discussion on social media after their breakup announcement. This revelation has complicated things further.

After a clip of Tarzaned claiming the couple had an abortion went viral, Doaenel addressed the situation on Twitch. He went off at the content creator for capitalizing on this "traumatic" experience:

"The fact that he decides to leak something like that as some kind of truth bomb, the fact that this disgusting piece of sh*t sits there and talks in front of thousands of people leaking, probably, the most traumatic thing either of us has ever had to go through! In front of thousands!"

Trending

Doaenel added that he had not told anyone about the abortion, not even his close friends:

"When I didn't even talk about it to my closest friends!"

Laurinchhhe calls out Tarzaned after he alleges that she had an abortion during her relationship with Doaenel

The relationship between Laurinchhhe and Doaenel began in fall last year but came to an abrupt end on June 19, 2024. The Twitch star made a post on X claiming that he wanted to focus on streaming League of Legends and did not have time for a relationship.

Since he is a known figure in the streaming space, this caught the eyes of many people and the post garnered millions of impressions on X. Tarzaned's revelation that the couple had an abortion has reignited the conversation surrounding the relationship.

Laurinchhhe also called out Tarzaned for revealing information that was personal and not meant for the public. She made a post on X stating that he not only invaded their privacy but also lied about the traumatic ordeal:

"@tarzaned u disgusting peace of sh*t think it’s ok to talk about my Abortion that I had and lie about the whole thing. 29 year old man child that thinks it ok to talk about a randoms womans trauma is so disgusting to me. You deserve nothing in this world for doing that."

Laura's statement addressing the leak (Image via @Laurinchhe)

Laurinchhhe added that while she had disagreements with Doaenel over the pregnancy, that does not give anyone the right to talk about it online:

"Did we have disagreements that both of us apologized for? 100% But for u to go online and talk about that, taking away my right to keep that to myself shows how much u lack in sympathy. Dragging me and really traumatic Event in ur little childish fight with Dantes makes u everything but and adult that understand boundaries and respect."

For those who are unaware, Tarzaned had been beefing with Doaenel before making the revelation.