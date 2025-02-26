Tyreek Hill re-issues challenge to IShowSpeed, says he wants to race the YouTuber months after refusing the challenge on camera

A clip of Tyreek Hill challenging YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" to a race has garnered much attention after a fan account reshared it on social media on February 25, 2025. The short clip is from a recent interview of the NFL star with The Athletic. This comes months after Hill had declined to race Darren after the streamer pulled up to the Miami Dolphins' practice session on stream.

IShowSpeed has been talking about racing Tyreek Hill since last year (2024) in an attempt to prove that he is the faster of the two. Back in August 2024, the YouTuber even went to visit Tyreek and challenged the footballer to a race. However, at the time, Tyreek Hill refused to race, saying he had not practiced that day.

Now, it seems he is up for the challenge. During the interview, Tyreek Hill called on IShowSpeed to race him. When the footballer was asked why he dodged the challenge the first time, the NFL player replied:

"I am not dodging any races, bruh. I'm just trying to wait for the perfect time."

As the interviewer asked when the "perfect time" would come, Tyreek Hill revealed he was ready to race the streamer now and issued a challenge:

"Now. I'm challenging you now IShowSpeed to a race."

Not the first time Tyreek Hill has shown interest in racing IShowSpeed

While the clip from The Athletic interview has been doing rounds on the internet, this is not the first time Tyreek Hill has issued a challenge to IShowSpeed. The wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins had claimed that he would be willing to race with the YouTuber provided the race had some conditions.

In a YouTube video playing Fortnite in December 2024, Tyreek had claimed that he would be down to race the streamer if they did it for charity. He also brought up the fact that IShowSpeed had done such a thing for a MrBeast video where the streamer had raced Olympic Champion, Noah Lyles.

At the time, Tyreek Hill had said:

"I would race that boy for $100K. If he donates to my foundation."

IShowSpeed then reacted to the video and accepted the challenge. He even engaged in some friendly banter with the football star, stating:

"I am tired of hearing your sh*t Tyreek Hill. You are 20-30 minutes away, I pulled up to your practice last time. You didn't want to race me because you were scared, so this is what we are going to do. Let's play by your rules, $100K race 40-yard sprint, whenever."

It has been three months since that interaction online, and the race has yet to materialize.

