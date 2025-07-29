"Unc is pushing 40": Fans react as HasanAbi "FaZes up" while defending Banks amid crypto scandal involving Adin Ross

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has opined on the recent drama surrounding former FaZe Clan CEO Richard &quot;Banks.&quot; For those unfamiliar, Banks has been accused of involvement in a cryptocurrency scam. These allegations emerged after the &quot;MLG coin&quot; he had promoted in January and February of 2025 rapidly fell in value soon after investments came pouring in from fans, who then ended up losing their money in the process.Banks then placed the blame for the &quot;rug pull&quot; on Adin Ross, claiming that he was the only &quot;bad actor&quot; in the situation. Subsequently, he made a post announcing that he would be stepping down from his position as CEO of FaZe Clan.With Banks deciding to resign and stepping away from the internet as a whole, HasanAbi put out a statement during his Twitch broadcast in which he can be heard siding with Banks:&quot;I mean, obviously I'm on Brother Banks' side. I don't even know what this is about. I just, like, I stay on my brother, Brother Banks' side. It seems like a real let-them-fight style situation, so I'm just gonna do that. I FaZe up. I stay FaZe'd up. You stay prayed up. I stay FaZe'd up. You already know what it is.&quot;HasanAbi's chat then mentioned the Turkish-American's age, which prompted him to claim that being &quot;FaZe'd up&quot; was a &quot;mindset&quot; and not related to one's age:&quot;That's my team. That's my set. Yeah, you know the f**king vibes be. 'You're 40, little bro.' First of all, you can't call me little bro and also say I'm 40 at the same time, okay? And being FaZe'd up is a mindset. Being FaZe'd up is a f**king mindset, okay?&quot;Despite the Twitch streamer's enthusiastic attitude, netizens do not seem to be impressed with his comments, with many continuing to point out his age on X and labeling him a &quot;boomer&quot;:&quot;Unc is pushing 40,&quot; wrote X user @AniiiNat3&quot;F**king boomer trying to act young,&quot; wrote X user @falsettoco13156&quot;Saying this at 45 is wild,&quot; wrote X user @BophedeesMeanwhile, other X users claimed that the lingo used by HasanAbi in his statement was &quot;cringe&quot;:&quot;Bro is mad cringe..... Crazy,&quot; wrote X user @kapza&quot;This guy is embarrassing,&quot; wrote X user @fivehorizonsOn the other side, some users claimed that the statement made by HasanAbi was ironic and part of a &quot;bit,&quot; with the critical comments against him being blown out of proportion:&quot;Half ya’ll in the comments starting to act just like Hassan fans… Unless there’s some context that I’m missing, it sounds like he’s just being ironic and doing a bit. Cringe sure, but I genuinely get the impression he couldn’t care less about either side. Ain’t that serious,&quot; wrote X user @FlorgMalorg&quot;So many r****ds (including OP) who don’t know what sarcasm is. He’s joking dumba**es,&quot; wrote X user @friedfroge&quot;Rare Hasan joke that actually landed until he started malding and got upset about being old,&quot; wrote X user @Guy789193TennisFaZe Rug reportedly steps up as new CEO and owner of FaZe Clan following Banks' resignationFaZe Clan member Brian &quot;Rug&quot; has reportedly taken the helm of the organization following Banks' decision to step down from his position as its leader. The Instagram account bio of Rug now states that he is the &quot;owner&quot; of FaZe Clan, with him reportedly also becoming the CEO.He is one of the oldest FaZe members to remain with the organization. He had joined the group in 2013 and eventually became its co-owner alongside Banks.On the other side, FaZe Nordan &quot;Rain&quot; recently criticized Banks for pinning the blame for the &quot;MLG coin&quot; fiasco on Adin Ross and accused him of not taking accountability for its downfall.