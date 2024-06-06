VidCon 2024 Anaheim: Lineup, dates, venue explored

The highly-anticipated event, VidCon 2024, is almost here. Founded by The Fault In Our Stars author John Green and his brother Hank Green, the annual convention celebrates the biggest and the brightest in online entertainment. VidCon's first event took place in 2010, and it has only grown from strength to strength since then.

With the 2024 iteration inching closer, here is all you need to know about the occasion.

What fans should know about VidCon 2024

When is it?

The first edition of this year’s VidCon is scheduled to take place from June 26-29, making it a four-day celebration of the internet and its wonders. The schedule for each day has been announced by the event’s X profile, and they are jam-packed with networking events, talks, activities, and a lot more.

Where is it?

Similar to what happened in 2023, the American leg of VidCon in 2024 will take place in California’s Anaheim Convention Center, close to Disneyland.

Fans interested in attending should make their plans as soon as possible since the event promises to have exceptionally high footfalls.

Who will be attending?

Being one of the most awaited events, it will be attended by some of the biggest names in the streaming business. Here are some of the featured creators you should find in attendance:

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Boze

Brandon Rogers

Casual Geographic

Doctor Mike

Eddy Burback

Fannita

Georgenotfound

Jarvis Johnson

Loren Gray

Mamatot

Michelle Khare

Mythical Kitchen

Nihachu

Ranboo

Snapnap

Stephen Ho

The Odd 1s Out

Tubbo

Xiomanyc

ZHC

MatPat

Names of the other artists in attendance are being announced on VidCon 2024's social media platform as we speak. More details can be found on the convention's official website.

VidCon will take place two more times in 2024 after the June event in two other locations. VidCon Mexico is scheduled from August 9 to 11 in Mexico City. And the final event will take place in Baltimore from September 26 to 29.