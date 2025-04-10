"Wait WHAT is this real???": Fans shocked as two popular YouTubers make surprise appearance in Black Mirror season 7

Black Mirror season 7 just dropped today (April 10, 2025). The British anthology sci-fi series has been a long crowd favorite due to its gripping storyline, as each episode features a new plot and cast. This season, the makers have also included two very well-known YouTubers in the show — Thomas "TommyInnit" and Daniel "DanTDM."

The two YouTubers appear in episode 6 of the latest season (titled USS Callister: Into Infinity). Both UK-based creators can be seen making a brief appearance at around the one hour and nine-minute mark of the episode. TommyInnit confirmed his inclusion via his X account (@tommyinnit):

(Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Black Mirror S07, E06)

The post naturally garnered a lot of attention and reactions from netizens. Some were initially skeptical of the post, thinking it was clickbait:

"Wait WHAT is this real???" said @JamieRedpa65099.

One user even thought that the post may be AI-generated:

"This is ai right. that aint real aint no way," said @tmmyybtw.

Longtime Black Mirror fans were excited to see TommyInnit's inclusion:

"DONT?? ILL FREAK OUT?? BLACK MIRROR IS MY FAVOURITE SHOW EVER?? HELLO??" said @y0uwantedmore.

"You’re gonna be in black mirror? That’s so f**king awesome," said @JojoDaYoyo.

"WHEN THE F**K DID THIS HAPPEN???" said @SoullesKat.

What roles do TommyInnit and DanTDM play in Black Mirror Season 7?

Minecraft YouTubers TommyInnit and DanTDM make a brief appearance in the season finale. They can be spotted for a few frames around the one-hour-and-nine-minute mark.

The content creators, however, don't have any dialogue. The two appear as vengeful Infinity players during a chaotic intergalactic battle scene chasing down the USS Callister. One of them has a brief moment where he's seen glancing nervously at his fellow players before charging into the action.

To fully understand this particular episode, you should watch the first USS Callister from Season 4, Episode 1. Season 7’s episode, titled USS Callister: Into Infinity, picks up right where the original left off. This marks the first time the show has created a direct sequel to a story.

Black Mirror Season 7 is now available to stream on Netflix. A subscription is required to watch, and all episodes are currently accessible.

