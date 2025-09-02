 "We have big dreams and are never short on new ideas": Hololive's FUWAMOCO on the future, Holoearth, moving to Japan, and more (Exclusive)

I recently had a chance to sit down and chat with FUWAMOCO of Hololive, as well as a member of the Holoearth development team, Ryota Aomi. Despite having done several interviews with VTubers, including Hololive’s own Gawr Gura, I’m still relatively new to the VTuber space. I think it’s a fascinating concept, but it can feel frustrating, or even impossible to break into. I think Hololive’s Holoearth metaverse concept could help with that.

With that in mind, I spoke with FUWAMOCO about Holoearth, their career, and much more. As a bonus, we’ve also got a few bits of insight about the Holoearth concept from Ryota Aomi, head of PR.

For those who aren’t familiar, Holoearth is a metaverse concept from the creators of Hololive. It promises to be a place where people can immerse themselves online in an anime-style setting.

Truthfully, the reason I don’t really get into Metaverse activities is that VR gives me terrible motion sickness. That said, I’m still excited for people who love this kind of thing. The idea that you could go watch a Mori Calliope concert online, in person, no matter where you are in the world? That’s pretty exciting stuff, and I can't wait to see what FUWAMOCO does in Holoearth.

FUWAMOCO opens up about their career, Holoearth, future goals, and more

Hello! Thank you so much for taking the time to chat with us. Could you please introduce yourselves to those who might not be familiar?

FUWAMOCO: I’m not a chihuahua, I’m Fuwawa! I’m not Fuwawa, I’m Mococo! We’re Hololive English -Advent-’s twin demon guard dog sisters; together we’re FUWAMOCO! BAU BAU!

We’re idol singers and livestreamers who regularly stream and upload content on YouTube, but also sing and dance, and most recently performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for our live concert, “All for One” together with Hololive English! It’s nice to meet you!

You’re a part of Hololive, who also released their own metaverse client/project, Holoearth, back in 2024. I saw that you took the time to explore this recently on your stream. What are your thoughts on the project now that you’ve seen it for yourselves?

FUWAMOCO: We’re so happy to finally get to explore the world of Holoearth! We think that Holoearth really stands out from other projects with the sense of community and world it creates!

We were greeted so warmly by all our Ruffians and were able to freely play, create, and communicate together with them in many different ways that we haven’t experienced in other games or platforms! It was so much fun!

Metaverse games/apps sound like they could be a great place for Hololive members to host concerts, without having to rent out a venue or join another game, like Fortnite. Would you say that’s a fair assessment?

Ryota Aomi (Holoearth): Yes, I agree! I think the fact Holoearth is "our own world" is really important. Unlike traveling to attend events in real venues or playing games from other companies, talents and fans can share time and experiences together in a world built by and for themselves!

In the real world, it can be really hard to attend events due to distance or time, but in Holoearth, anyone can participate no matter where they are and enjoy the experience in the same space as us. With streaming and social media up until now, the experience has been mostly a one-way street, where people primarily watch and comment.

With Holoearth, you really get a sense of being in the same place. It has a sort of feeling of togetherness that feels really new!

There are quite a few musicians in Hololive, like Mori Calliope. Where do you think the system could be better for fans or performers alike?

FUWAMOCO: We didn’t have any input into features like that, but we’d love to be able to put on concerts like they have done with the Holoearth Protolives! We want to do everything we can to break the dimensions between us and our Ruffians, and to protect their smiles even more!

Now that you’ve taken part in some Holoearth exploration, is there anything you’d like to do in that creative space with some of the other Hololive talent?

FUWAMOCO: We’d really like to be able to build a bustling simulation room together with our genmates, Hololive English -Advent-! Especially when it comes to exploring and building, we’d like to dig deep into all the possibilities that await us together with them.

Koseki Bijou is the gamer of our gen, and we think that we can depend on her to get us the items and materials we need to build an impressive house that all of Advent can share together! We just know that Nerissa and Shiori would totally get lost in building a super cool house too!!

VTubing is such an interesting thing, and it’s really blown up over the last couple of years. It can be frightfully expensive to get started, though. Do you think Metaverse applications like Holoearth could be used as a sort of substitute for someone to create a persona to create content with?

Ryota Aomi (Holoearth): Certainly! I think this is one of Holoearth's biggest possibilities! It's true that becoming a VTuber often comes with a lot of initial costs, like equipment, software, and model creation, so I think many people feel it's a hurdle.

But in Holoearth, you can create an avatar, express yourself within the world, make UGC (user-generated content) items, and join events! So Holoearth could potentially be an entry point for people who are interested in VTubers or avatars but haven't been able to take that first step.

And... we have some exciting news! A little later this year, we'll finally be appearing in Holoearth as our actual models! It feels like a dream to be able to share the same space directly with our fans.

It will be commemorated by our own "Holoearth Arrival" fest with fun plans and activities similar to others that have been held so far, and we can't wait to meet everyone as ourselves in Holoearth - please look out for more details!

Everyone has a different route to finding themselves in groups like Hololive. How did the two of you wind up here, and what has it been like over the last couple of years since you joined Hololive?

FUWAMOCO: We’ve always loved singing and dancing since we were little demon dogs, but actually, we were terribly frightened of singing in front of others…

It was only after we completed our demon guard dog training that we learned to love to sing and dance in front of an audience, but then we were suddenly imprisoned in The Cell for alleged crimes and “mischief”... After we broke out together with all of Advent, though, we found ourselves here in an amazing place like Hololive!

Since we’ve debuted, every day has been like a dream… We’re so lucky to have our genmates together with us here, dependable senpai who are always ready to help and show us the possibilities of what we can achieve in Hololive, and our Ruffians here by our sides on this journey, no matter what!

There’s always a lot going on, but we truly feel like the possibilities are endless, and we’re excited to be able to continue to express ourselves creatively and create a new culture that’s never been seen before!

On that note, you’ve made a ton of progress over the last few years, reaching 1.2M fans/Ruffians on YouTube. Are there any career highlights that have made you especially proud since then?

FUWAMOCO: There have been so many special moments we’ve shared with our Ruffians!! Some in particular would have to be our 3D debut! We got to unveil our 3D bodies, sing and dance, but also wrestle each other too! We trained for months under an actual Japanese pro wrestling team to be able to do it, and while it was a lot of fun, it was definitely ruff at times too!

Other moments would be the first time we sang in person for the Ruffians on a big stage in New York during Hololive English’s concert in 2024, our first appearance at the yearly Hololive fest that happens at Makuhari Messe, and most importantly, our livestream 3D birthday concert that happened back in February!

We’ve been training hard to get better at singing and dancing so we can share even more special moments together with the Ruffians from here on too!

Last year, you also announced you were moving to Japan! What has the transition been like, and have there been any major challenges in the process?

FUWAMOCO: Living in Japan was always a big dream of ours since we were little demon dogs, but we had actually given up on it… It didn’t seem possible until we joined hololive! It was a big decision, but we decided to move to Japan so we could get closer to achieving our dreams and connect more with other members too!

Time zones always make things ruff, and to be honest, it’s much easier schedule-wise now that we’re in Japan! The transition definitely wasn’t easy, and we’re sure it could have gone smoother, but we don’t regret it for a moment!

2025 isn’t over quite yet; are there any goals or projects you’d like to see completed this year?

FUWAMOCO: We have a bunch of big projects that we’re working on right now! We’ve been releasing a series of original songs together with our genmates of Hololive English -Advent-, as well as working on more original music ourselves!

We have big dreams and are never short on new ideas… We’re not sure how much you’ll be able to see before the end of 2025, but we’re constantly training and pushing ourselves, so we hope that you’ll continue to join us on our journey!

Finally, do you have anything you’d like to share with Ruffians (or perhaps would-be Ruffians) who are reading this?

FUWAMOCO: We’ve had a ruff path up until now, but we’ve finally found our place here in Hololive! We can’t imagine doing anything else! We’re so incredibly grateful to be here protecting every Ruffian’s smile, and are trying to become even better creators, entertainers, and idols with every passing day.

We still have a lot to learn, but we hope that you’ll cheer for us and that we can show you the endless possibilities that VTubers have to offer, especially with so many incredibly talented members here in Hololive! BAU BAU!!

FUWAMOCO can often be found on YouTube, putting out consistently great, entertaining content, as well as posting on X. If you’re like me and still relatively new to the world of VTubing, you can learn more about FUWAMOCO and other Hololive content creators at their website.

