  "Went straight into a TikTok PR farm": YourRAGE talks about Donald Trump amid recent TikTok unban in United States

"Went straight into a TikTok PR farm": YourRAGE talks about Donald Trump amid recent TikTok unban in United States

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Jan 20, 2025 22:02 GMT
YourRAGE recently talked about Donald Trump
YourRAGE recently talked about Donald Trump's cryptocurrency launch and unbanning of TikTok in a post on X (Image via YourRAGE/YouTube)

FaZe member Josh "YourRAGE" talked about the recent unbanning of TikTok in the United States in a post made on X, claiming that US President Donald Trump may have been using the prohibition of the social media app as a publicity stunt. To those unaware, the idea of banning TikTok in the United States was first proposed by Trump in 2020, with him citing data security concerns due to the Chinese origin of the application as well as potential links to the Chinese Community Party (CCP) government.

Making a mention of Trump's "meme coin", $TRUMP (a cryptocurrency themed around the entrepreneur), YourRAGE wrote in his X post:

"Dat mf Trump dropped a meme coin, upped his networth then went straight into a Tiktok PR farm… i need that ni**as content manager ONG"
FaZe YourRAGE discussed the actions of Trump in the days prior to his inauguration as POTUS (Image via @YourRAGEz/X)
FaZe YourRAGE discussed the actions of Trump in the days prior to his inauguration as POTUS (Image via @YourRAGEz/X)

FaZe YourRAGE talks about Donald Trump's cryptocurrency and recent TikTok unban

Donald Trump has recently launched a meme coin named after him called $TRUMP (Image via @realDonaldTrump/X)
Donald Trump has recently launched a meme coin named after him called $TRUMP (Image via @realDonaldTrump/X)

The banning of TikTok in the United States came into effect on January 19, 2025, under the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which was proposed in Congress in 2024 and eventually approved and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

also-read-trending Trending

In his post on X, YourRAGE implied that President Donald Trump may have used the banning and subsequent unbanning of TikTok as a way to garner the positive opinion of the public of the United States.

On the other side, he also made a mention of $TRUMP, which is the meme coin recently launched by Donald Trump. The cryptocurrency supposedly soared to over $10 billion in market value in light of Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Similar claims have been made by many others, including rapper and streamer Darryl "DDG" who alleged that Trump may have "called TikTok" and collaborated with the social media platform to reinstate it once he became the US president.

Edited by Niladri Roy
