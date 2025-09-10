What did Bwipo say? League of Legends pro faces sexism allegations for his comments about women

League of Legends pro Gabriël &quot;Bwipo&quot; Rau has gone viral for his recent comments about women. On September 9, 2025, clips from Bwipo's September 2, 2025, livestream appeared on platforms such as Reddit and X. While playing League of Legends, the Belgian-Brazilian personality expressed his belief that women should avoid playing competitive games during &quot;the wrong part of the month.&quot;Speaking from his &quot;experience,&quot; Bwipo said:&quot;When a woman is on the wrong part of the month, and play competitively, you know what I mean? There is a time in the month where you should not be f**king playing competitive games as a woman, in my opinion. This is my experience, she played a lot of League ranked, it was really obvious when she was just getting super irritated at every little thing.&quot;The 26-year-old then stated that he was not being &quot;sexist&quot; with his opinions:&quot;And it's not trying to be sexist or anything. It's just the way it was. For your understanding, like, this is not a good time right now to, you know, actually, just get up and grind. This is a time for me to relax and maybe do a little bit of, you know, looking at the game. Maybe have a different account entirely to play when they're going through that. I think these can be solutions in order to make it a much more fair playing field. &quot;And I think, ultimately, the problem with this is, well, competition is scheduled around your period or scheduled around your, you know, weeks and the month where you're just not... you don't have as much room in your competitive, basically, because I don't think it's not possible. I just think it's much harder.&quot;Timestamp - 03:18:03Netizens had a lot to say about Bwipo's remarks, with some accusing him of being sexist.&quot;If the first answer you come up with when thinking about women in pro gaming is their period, you're sexist or out of touch. Women go to work on their period, female athletes compete on their period, and this guy thinks they can't game on their period... This isn't even in the top 100 reasons why women have a MUCH harder time going pro There are a million other reasons, from sexist fans, org owners, age of introduction to video games, the stigma, and on and on,&quot; X user @ZippyW1Z wrote.&quot;Yikes, this dude's takes are wilder than a hurricane. Oof,&quot; X user @Soul_Of_Satoshi remarked.&quot;&quot;not trying to be sexist or anything&quot; and proceeds to say something sexist haha 🤡,&quot; X user @ot4boomer posted.FlyQuest suspends Bwipo and donates his event prize money to causes that support women in gamingFlyQuest, the professional League of Legends team that Bwipo is a part of, has issued a statement regarding the controversy. In a post made on X, the esports organization stated that the Twitch streamer's &quot;sexist comments&quot; are &quot;antithetical&quot; to its core values.FlyQuest also said it was taking the situation &quot;very seriously&quot; and that while its &quot;first impulse is to educate when clearly ignorant comments like this are made,&quot; it also considers accountability a &quot;core value.&quot;FlyQuest then announced that it will suspend Bwipo from competitive play for the next series of the LTA playoffs and donate his event prize money to causes that support women in gaming:&quot;Recently, Bwipo made sexist comments that are antithetical to FlyQuest’s core values. Every day, we try to make the gaming space better and that includes helping anyone with a passion for competition reach the highest possible levels of play. Comments that might discourage even one young woman from pursuing her dream of becoming a pro player harm the future of esports, and we take that very seriously. &quot;While our first impulse is to educate when clearly ignorant comments like this are made, accountability is also a core value of our organization. As a result, we will be suspending Bwipo from play for the next series in the LTA playoffs and donating his event prize money to causes that support women in gaming.&quot;Bwipo has yet to address the community regarding the recent controversy.