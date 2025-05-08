"What a freak": iDubbbz calls Ethan Klein "new king of incels" in response to his remarks about Anisa Jomha

YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" has called out Ethan Klein, labeling him the "new king of incels" amid their ongoing feud. On May 7, 2025, a 48-second video from the recent H3 Show episode surfaced on X, in which Klein stated that iDubbbz's wife, Anisa Jomha, contacted him and asked to "meet at Motel 6."

He said:

"...Can't believe I felt bad for you. And, by the way, Anisa reached out, she wants to meet at The Motel 6 tonight at 11... because I'm going to f**k him for her because she's the c**k. No good? Him! Anisa reached out to me..."

H3 Show co-host Dan Swerdlove was taken aback after hearing this and said:

"Excuse me? Okay, Ian... you know, the first time you made the Anisa is a c**k joke, it hit really good. I feel like each subsequence one, we're getting further and further. It just sounded weird and kind of creepy."

In response, the 39-year-old remarked:

"What was wrong with that? I thought that was... well, it is! That's her thing. Well, I wasn't going to show up, by the way. I was going to send a fake Ethan."

iDubbbz took to X on the same day to describe Klein as a "freak":

"Hahaha what a freak. The new king of incels"

"How can I be an incel?" - Ethan Klein responds to iDubbbz amid their ongoing conflict

Ethan Klein has responded to iDubbbz's labeling of him as a "freak" and "king of incels." While acknowledging that his remarks about the YouTuber and his wife "definitely sounded bad," the podcaster stated:

"How can I be an incel? I have three kids, I am married. Literally, whatever, dude! Yeah, I see when I first said it, it definitely sounded bad, but you know, we've landed the plane, and listen, the plane landed. Okay? That thing was heading up, it was missing wings... but we got out."

In response to the X user who posted his video on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, Klein said:

"Hi, Ethan's Attic, I'm glad you're enjoying the show. He's watching, by the way. Appreciate you."

Popular Just Chatting Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has reacted to iDubbbz calling Ethan Klein the "new king of incels," asking the online community if he "fell off."

