  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "What a freak": iDubbbz calls Ethan Klein "new king of incels" in response to his remarks about Anisa Jomha

"What a freak": iDubbbz calls Ethan Klein "new king of incels" in response to his remarks about Anisa Jomha

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 08, 2025 05:12 GMT
&quot;What a freak&quot;: iDubbbz calls Ethan Klein &quot;new king of incels&quot; as YouTubers
iDubbbz calls Ethan Klein "new king of incels" (Image via H3Podcast and iDubbbzTV/YouTube)

YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" has called out Ethan Klein, labeling him the "new king of incels" amid their ongoing feud. On May 7, 2025, a 48-second video from the recent H3 Show episode surfaced on X, in which Klein stated that iDubbbz's wife, Anisa Jomha, contacted him and asked to "meet at Motel 6."

Ad

He said:

"...Can't believe I felt bad for you. And, by the way, Anisa reached out, she wants to meet at The Motel 6 tonight at 11... because I'm going to f**k him for her because she's the c**k. No good? Him! Anisa reached out to me..."

H3 Show co-host Dan Swerdlove was taken aback after hearing this and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Excuse me? Okay, Ian... you know, the first time you made the Anisa is a c**k joke, it hit really good. I feel like each subsequence one, we're getting further and further. It just sounded weird and kind of creepy."

In response, the 39-year-old remarked:

"What was wrong with that? I thought that was... well, it is! That's her thing. Well, I wasn't going to show up, by the way. I was going to send a fake Ethan."
Ad

iDubbbz took to X on the same day to describe Klein as a "freak":

"Hahaha what a freak. The new king of incels"
Ad

"How can I be an incel?" - Ethan Klein responds to iDubbbz amid their ongoing conflict

Ethan Klein has responded to iDubbbz's labeling of him as a "freak" and "king of incels." While acknowledging that his remarks about the YouTuber and his wife "definitely sounded bad," the podcaster stated:

"How can I be an incel? I have three kids, I am married. Literally, whatever, dude! Yeah, I see when I first said it, it definitely sounded bad, but you know, we've landed the plane, and listen, the plane landed. Okay? That thing was heading up, it was missing wings... but we got out."
Ad
Ad

In response to the X user who posted his video on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, Klein said:

"Hi, Ethan's Attic, I'm glad you're enjoying the show. He's watching, by the way. Appreciate you."

Popular Just Chatting Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has reacted to iDubbbz calling Ethan Klein the "new king of incels," asking the online community if he "fell off."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications