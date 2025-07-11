What happened to CaseOh? Streamer's mother gives health update amid recent hiatus

Case "CaseOh's" mother has provided an update on the Twitch star's health amid his recent hiatus from content creation. On July 6, 2025, she posted on the streamer's official Discord server, reporting an issue with his ear and claiming that things had gotten "really bad."

While urging fans to wish him well for his health, the content creator's parent wrote:

"Kitty on taking care of Case duty. His ear started hurting yesterday and really bad today. Started antibiotics today. May not be a stream tomorrow either. Keep him in your prayers he's in a lot of pain y'all. He and I both want to thank you tho. You guys went above and beyond with his merch. The support was insane. Restocks will be happening if you missed your chance like I did!!! Didn't even get for myself and hugs @everyone

The next day, July 7, 2025, CaseOh's mother provided another update, stating that the Arkansas native had not gotten out of bed since Friday due to "tons of pain" in his ears. Claiming that he did not find any relief from the second day of the antibiotic course, she wrote:

"... hasn't been out of bed since Friday night. Missing another night is NOT what he wants. There is just no way he can stream. Ear is still stopped up and tons of pain. Day two of antibiotics and no relief yet. Please continue sending prayers up for Him. Nurse Kitty is still on comfort duty @everyone."

CaseOh's mother says his ear infection took a turn for the worse

On July 10, 2025, CaseOh's mother shared details about her son's recent visit to the doctor, stating that the Twitch streamer was prescribed "stronger antibiotics" and drops for his ear infection. Speculating that it could take a "couple more days" for the medications to take effect, she wrote:

"Hey y'all Case went to the dr. They put him in some stronger antibiotics and drops for the ear infection. It could possibly take a couple more days before he gets any relief. The TMJ is adding to the pain and ringing in his ear along with the swelling. As soon as he is able to be up longer than 30mins he will be back and be more than happy to be back!! Will update tomorrow if he is able to stream. Thank y'all for the love and prayers @everyone"

Earlier today (July 11, 2025), CaseOh's mother disclosed that the 27-year-old's health had deteriorated the night before, as his ear pain and swelling "kicked into overdrive." Stating that his ear was "almost completely shut" due to swelling, she wrote:

"Case had a turn for the worse last night. Pain and swelling kicked into overdrive. Over the course of the morning and afternoon. His ear is almost completely shut from swelling and his jaw is bad swollen as well. Called the doctor this morning about the tmj and swelling. They prescribed a steroid pack to calm the TMJ. He's had no sleep. Please continue praying and as of now he's hopeful to be back Sunday. Thank you all for checking in him and loving him. He is so beyond over this and ready to see y'all Loves & Hugs"

As of this writing, CaseOh has not issued a statement about his ear infection.

