What happened to Hax$? Tributes pour in as Super Smash Bros. Melee pro dies at age 30

Abdulaziz Al-Yami, better known as "Hax$," has died at age 30. Hax$ was a professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player and content creator from Manhattan. He was well-known for playing Captain Falcon and Fox in the crossover fighting game.

On March 25, 2025, an X post was made on Hax$'s account, stating that the content creator was fighting for his life. It also contained a link to a GoFundMe page, which stated that the streamer died on March 25, 2025, at 7:09 a.m.

Hax$'s parents said he died peacefully and thanked his friends and fans for their support:

"REST IN PEACE MY DEAR SON. Abdulaziz “HAX$” Al-Yami. ”He LOVED Melee.” Status: Deceased. Time: 7:09 AM. Date: March 25, 2025. Aziz passed away peacefully this morning. I would like to personally thank all of his friends and fans who supported him and gave him so much happiness. Please say a prayer for this young man who was taken away from us too soon. Doctors said he died quietly. Thank you for your compassion.♥️"

The crowdfunding campaign has raised $43,073 as of this writing, with a total goal of $65,000.

Numerous netizens have expressed their condolences to Hax$.

"Damn... this is so heartbreaking, rest in peace you legend." Redditor u/TTVXovelis wrote.

"Holy s**t... this is absolutely devastating. Way too young to go. RIP Hax$ - absolute legend in the Melee scene. The B0XX controller, the technical Fox play, the man was years ahead of everyone," u/Anassilva posted.

"He was one of the best players in the world during the 5 gods era of melee (peaking at rank 6) and was the person behind or involved in many iconic community in jokes like “20XX” and being on the receiving end of one of the most disrespectful moments in melee Hax was probably the most passionate melee player ever going so far as to spend years of his life developing a new controller that he could use to play melee again after losing all the cartilage in his thumb. Rest in Peace Hax$," u/VolleyVoldemort commented.

"I should have done more" - Mew2King shares what Hax$'s mother apparently said about the cause of his death

On the same day, Twitch streamer and Super Smash Bros. world champion Jason "Mew2King" took to X to discuss his conversation with Hax$'s mother. According to him, when Mew2King inquired about the cause of death, his mother responded as follows:

"i spoke to hax's mom, she thanked me for being a good friend towards aziz, he spoke of me often. I asked cause of death... it was a "broken heart, he cried a lot towards the end, and most people didn't understand how much he loved being a gamer, it was his passion in life" :/"

In a follow-up X post, Mew2King said:

"i should have done more"

Hax$ also livestreamed on Twitch, with his most recent broadcast taking place on February 13, 2025. He boasts 14,456 followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

