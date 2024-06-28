What happened to Jonathan Morrison? YouTuber opens up on debilitating health struggles 

YouTuber Jonathan Morrison took to the video-sharing platform on June 17 to share his health battles. In a video titled "Health Update- I Lose Everything," the tech expert revealed that he was in the middle of a health crisis over the past year, but he has mostly recovered now. This is the first video the content creator has uploaded in the past four months.

Jonathan Morrison has amassed over 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube. He is best known for his Apple Tech reviews and unboxing videos. He also surprised fans in the past by appearing in two promotional videos for the Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

Recently, he took to the video-sharing platform to reveal that he was battling a health issue that left him feeling like he was “trapped for 10 months with no escape.” He revealed in the video that although he has not completely healed, he feels around 60% better.

Jonathan Morrison revealed that he almost “lost everything” amid a health battle

In the 24-minute-long video, the YouTuber shared that he had experienced nerve damage, eye scarring, and shingles to where the symptoms had taken over his life and he “lost everything.”

Without getting into the details of the medical issue, the 37-year-old revealed that the shingles had affected his cranial nerves, resulting in a “mini-stroke.” Morrison also told followers he experienced something close to “brain trauma” because of the excess “neuroinflammation.”

Addressing how disoriented he felt alongside experiencing memory loss, he revealed that even his mother “looked like a stranger.” He also added:

“I lost every part of me: video, music, guitar, my team, career, my office… but worst of all my mind. It was taken, and I was trapped inside, frozen, with just enough awareness to know that this wasn’t it.”

Adding to the slew of symptoms he was experiencing, Jonathan Morrison revealed he could not move his eyes properly, leading to his “central nervous system shutting down.” At one point, he also reportedly could not move his tongue, leading to his not being able to physically speak. His hearing was also reportedly affected as well.

Jonathan Morrison revealed doctors struggled to find out what the issue was. At one instance, he was reportedly given anxiety medication after being told that the symptoms were “in [his] head.” He eventually found doctors who did an MRI, which ended up changing “his life.”

It was found that he had a bulged disc, a pinched nerve, and degeneration. Morrison stated he was unsure about how he got the same; however, it was likely from playing at WWE wrestling when he was younger and in high school.

Medical practitioners reportedly advised him to take some pressure off of his neck, which would help with the issues caused by the nervous system. He also stated that he was in rehab for his vision.

Jonathan Morrison added things were looking “dark and grim and brutal” but he was finally “starting over” and re-entering YouTube.