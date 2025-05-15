What happened to Valeria Márquez? Fashion influencer shot and killed during TikTok livestream

Beauty influencer Valeria Márquez was shot and killed on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, while livestreaming on TikTok, where she had over 113,000 followers. The incident took place at a salon in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, where the 23-year-old worked.

Ad

According to a statement from the Jalisco state prosecutor's office, two men arrived at the salon on a two-wheeler. One of them, wearing a mask, entered the establishment and inquired about the content creator.

Official reports state that the masked man directly asked Márquez if her name was Valeria. Upon receiving confirmation, he shot her. The attack was captured on her livestream.

While TikTok has since taken down the video and the account, clips of the incident have been circulating online. In the footage, Márquez can be seen sitting with a stuffed pig on her lap. The toy was reportedly a gift given to her earlier that day. It is believed that she turned away from the camera to interact with the shooter.

Ad

Trending

The livestream caught the moment of the shooting, with Márquez clutching her chest before she collapsed in the chair, blood spilling onto the desk in front of her. The broadcast continued for a few moments before an unidentified woman ended it.

According to ABC7, Valeria Márquez was pronounced dead at the scene by responding authorities.

Jalisco state prosecutor's office is investigating the shooting of Valeria Márquez as potential femicide

Ad

Valeria Márquez's shooting has sparked strong reactions from both the Mexican public and authorities.

CNN reports that Márquez was found still seated in the chair, holding the stuffed animal, when first responders arrived. A spokesperson for the Jalisco State Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the case is being investigated as femicide.

Femicide, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is the gender-based murder of a woman by a man. Not every murder of a woman is classified as femicide, but it specifically refers to the intentional killing of a woman because of her gender.

Ad

Márquez's death comes days after a Mayoral candidate from Veracruz, Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez, was shot dead on a livestream during a campaign rally. Gutiérrez's murder is also being investigated as femicide by Mexican authorities.

As of now, officials have not identified any suspects in the case of Valeria Márquez’s death. The Jalisco state prosecutor's office has stated that they are reviewing CCTV footage from the salon and examining Márquez's social media profiles as part of the investigation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More