"What did I do to you people": MrBeast left scandalized watching viral morbid video

YouTube streamer Jimmy "MrBeast" recently responded to a viral post on X, which involved a video depicting an individual being hit by multiple arrows and certain methods being utilized to hurt the aforementioned individual. The post containing the video was uploaded as a response to MrBeast's own X post about his recent collaboration with fitness influencer Ashton Hall.

Ad

The caption accompanying the video stated that the same should be done to MrBeast at the time of "the revolution." The video has gained over 1.4 million views and has garnered over 22,000 likes since being uploaded.

Replying to this post on X, MrBeast wrote:

"Why does a tweet about slowly killing me in the most painful way imaginable have 13,000 likes? What did I do to you people"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is how we doing MrBeast": Morbid post targeting YouTuber star goes viral on X

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his original post on X, MrBeast was seen performing fitness influencer Ashton Hall's viral morning routine with him. The two were seen dunking their faces in ice water, a move which has become Hall's signature. Hall and MrBeast then ran on a treadmill before moving on to a workout. The entire video was shot in MrBeast's private gym, which also features a basketball court.

Quoting this post, an X user uploaded a morbid animated video that showed an individual tied to two posts being riddled with arrows, with the final one piercing the individual's heart.

Ad

In the caption of the video, the X user wrote:

"This how we doing mr. beast when the revolution happens"

MrBeast recently talked about how he had gone "a little crazy" with the production of his reality TV game show, Beast Games.

MrBeast had previously mentioned that he lost "tens of millions" while making the show, and that a lot of money had come out of his own pocket despite the show being backed by Amazon and released on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback