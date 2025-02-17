What are the new allegations against ItsSliker? Alleged CS2 knife stealing controversy explored

Kick streamer ItsSliker's (or simply Sliker's) name might ring a bell within the streaming community. For those out of the loop, he was in the middle of a scamming controversy in 2022 (then a Twitch streamer), after admitting to having taken money from various major names in the streaming circle. He had supposedly used it for casino gambling and paying debts.

Reports today (February 16, 2025) suggest that ItsSliker may have engaged in yet another questionable dealing with fans. This article will explain the allegations against the Kick streamer.

What are the allegations against Kick streamer ItsSliker?

Controversial Kick streamer ItsSliker has been facing a new set of allegations involving CS2 (Counter-Strike 2) knives. A post went viral on r/LivestreamFail, suggesting that the streamer had allegedly taken "CS2 knives" from viewers and not paid them in return.

Allegedly, he used the virtual items to fund gambling - the streamer had earlier admitted to having a gambling addiction and PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) game challenges. The post read:

"Sliker exposed for scamming viewers again by taking their csgo knives and not paying them and using them to gamble and for pubg game challenges ( in which £100 was promised to the winner) which has not been paid yet even though the challenges were 6 months ago."

The post also featured a brief clip from one of ItsSliker's recent streams. In the clip, the streamer showcases his betting history, which he labeled as "tips." He said:

"Here you go. These are tips. These are tips. They are tips, bro. Calm down. They're tips. They all lost, but they are tips. Relax. They don't even do that much! I don't do that much, calm down."

In a conversation with Kick streamer Qorantos, Sliker explained that one of the viewers had given him the CS2 knife:

"Listen, this is what it was. When he gave it (the skin) to me, originally, it was because I gave him prio. I got him prio. I don't mind giving him the money if he wants to, I don't really give a sh*t. I don't."

When asked how many people are involved in the alleged controversy, the streamer said:

"They're not even that much. Only three people."

He hasn't confirmed the exact sum of money he needs to pay back, but he suggested it was around $20 each.

At the time of writing, Sliker is a Kick streamer with 17.7K followers. He has remained suspended on Twitch. On Kick, the streamer alternates between Grand Theft Auto V RP streams and "Just Chatting" streams.

