"What's she mad about?": Drake responds to Pokimane criticizing him for signing with Stake

Hip-hop star Drake has responded to Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" expressing her disappointment with him being signed with online casino website Stake.com. The gambling website is closely associated with Kick as both are co-founded by Australian entrepreneur Eddie Craven. Hence, it is no surprise that Drake is often seen streaming on Kick, where he hosts Slots & Casino streams utilizing Stake.com's array of online casino activities.

After learning about Pokimane's negative stance toward him being signed with the online casino, Drake supposedly commented in Kick streamer Louis "LosPollosTV's" chat. There, he referred to a lyric from Euphoria, a diss track released by Kendrick Lamar against him. Drake wrote:

"I watched the clip what's she mad about? what is it the braids???!?"

What did Pokimane have to say about Drake being signed to Stake?

Pokimane has been an outspoken figure regarding the exposure of streamer audiences to gambling content. A part of her concerns stems from the possible exposure of gambling services to younger, impressionable audiences, which often are said to make up the bulk of viewers across streaming platforms.

Pokimane was one of the biggest content creators who pushed for a ban on Twitch streams involving unlicensed gambling sites. Subsequently, she was involved in a back-and-forth with Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc", who is a major proponent of hosting gambling streams. This put the two at odds with each other time and time again.

With regards to Drake, Pokimane stated:

"When I heard Drake was involved with Stake, my heart broke, I'll be honest. Because I've been a little Drake fangirl, you know, the Canadian blood running through my veins, and I still love his music. Now I don't love him as much as a person."

