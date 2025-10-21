What did Sam Pepper allegedly do during Diwali in India? Streamer suspected of injuring a person

Content creator and Kick streamer Sam Pepper has consistently maintained a controversial character throughout his career as a YouTuber and, more recently, a streamer. On October 20, 2025, amidst Diwali celebrations in India, Pepper found himself in the middle of a firework exchange between locals in New Delhi. The 36-year-old decided to join in on the fun and sent fireworks flying.In one particular clip, Sam Pepper was seen aiming a firework at a group of people celebrating the festival of lights across the street. The firework blazed through the air and seemed to make direct contact with the group.r/LivestreamFail member u/bothermoard reposted the clip, captioning it:&quot;Kick Streamer in India, Sam Pepper, shoots a Firework into someone's face, causing them to need hospital treatment.&quot;Kick Streamer in India, Sam Pepper, shoots a Firework into a someone's face, causing them to need hospital treatment. byu/bothermoard inLivestreamFailAfter the firework made contact, Pepper was seen smiling as his cameraman celebrated, saying:&quot;('Oh my God! Oh my God! Headshot! Bro!,' said Sam Pepper's cameraman) Wooo!&quot;Sam Pepper's firework stunt allegedly led to the hospitalization of an Indian girl&quot;Save The Kids&quot; founder Sam Pepper being told the young Indian girl he shot at with a firework has lost an eye, instead of accepting culpability immediately claims they started it first. byu/hokagebitch inLivestreamFailUser u/hokagebitch shared a follow-up after the streamer sent the firework towards the group across the street, via a stream clip where a local approached Pepper and updated him on the status of a girl in the group:&quot;Her eyes [have] gone. One eye has gone.&quot;Pepper responded in disbelief, saying:&quot;No, it hasn't! ('I think they are pretending, but one eye has gone,' said the local)... No! ('Seriously, I'm not joking') But they were firing at us as well, I just played with them... It was an accident.&quot;Later, Pepper took to X and shared an update on the situation:&quot;Was in India tonight with another big group firing small fire cracker back and forth at Each-other, seems stupid now I'm writing this. But one of the group on the other side got hit by a cracker I shot and got a cut above their eye brow. I feel terrible, we sent someone with them to get them checked out and made sure all costs were paid, they got a paper stitch, and are now back home.&quot;Overall, the streamer claimed that while the girl was injured, she received treatment and was ultimately sent back home.During a September 2024 trip to India, Pepper suffered severe digestive symptoms after consuming a drink known as bhang lassi.