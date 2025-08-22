"Whether I live or die no longer matters to me": VTuber Aliceixia opens up about her cancer diagnosis after announcing graduation

VTuber Aliceixia has provided a health update to her fans, announcing her lung cancer diagnosis and stating that &quot;whether she lives or dies no longer matters to her.&quot; On August 21, 2025, the virtual streamer shared a series of X posts to announce her graduation.While announcing that all of her social media content, except for her YouTube channel and Discord server, would be deleted in October, Aliceixia stated that she had a &quot;good reason to believe&quot; that she would not be returning to content creation.The posts garnered significant traction on the r/VirtualYouTubers subreddit, prompting the content creator to address the situation and provide clarification.In her statement, the VTuber stated that she was diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2024, which had since spread to her right lung and thyroid:&quot;I have been diagnosed with lung cancer in October last year after the tumor was found on the lower side of my left lung. Back then, it was thought to be much simpler, and removing the tumor would have killed the remaining cancer cells with help of chemo/radiationtherapy over time. Unfortunately, that never came to pass and started spreading to my right lung and later to my thyroid. &quot;I became permanently hospitalized in a hospital specialized for aggressive tumor growth around the torax area. Which is not something I did not reveal to my community and said I went to cancer rehab instead. I'm not going to recount everything which has happened between those months and all of my reasoning behind it.&quot;Aliceixia also disclosed that she was on the lung organ transplant list in Germany as well as the international European registry for organ transplantation. Furthermore, she stated that her compatibility rate with a new lung was not very high, adding:&quot;BUT I am on the lung organ transplant list, not just in germany but on the international european registry for organs transplantation. Here comes another BUT, my compatibility rate with a new lung is not very high so even with that there is good reason to believe my body won't withstand that either or I will die long before that. And this is the situation. Whether I live or die no longer matters to me I made my peace back in April with this whole situation.&quot;The VTuber's statement posted on Reddit (Image via reddit.com/r/VirtualYoutubers)What did VTuber Aliceixia say about her graduation?As mentioned earlier, Aliceixia announced her graduation on August 21, 2025, through a series of posts on X. While claiming to have signed papers for post-mortem examination at the Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the VTuber wrote:&quot;This is very serious, so I want you all to understand this. I will no longer be sharing updates about my health, the point at where I am now has given me good reason to believe that I won't be returning to having a online presence anymore. I can't hold a stream, but I will make a video, probably next month. This is not how I wanted my graduation to announce, but this is all I am capable of. Today I have signed the papers for a post-mortem examination which will be held at the Charité, university of medical science in Berlin.&quot;Aliceixia is a Twitch affiliate who joined the Amazon-owned platform in May 2024. She currently boasts 1,926 followers on her channel.