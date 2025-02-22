Who is Robin on Kai Cenat's Batman Arkham Series marathon?

Twitch star Kai Cenat has taken the internet by storm as he has finally started his highly anticipated Batman Arkham Series marathon. He commenced the livestream from a set that looked like the Batcave from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. Additionally, four different Batsuits were on display.

Furthermore, the two-time Streamer of the Year winner revealed that Batman's sidekick, Robin, had also joined the special Twitch livestream. Reggie, also known as "Lil Rodney Son," played the role of Kai Cenat's sidekick.

A one-minute-three-second video of Kai Cenat and Reggie's interaction has garnered significant traction on X. When the 23-year-old streamer asked Reggie how his Batman suit looked, he replied:

"It looks like you spent some money on your s**t. Where is my suit at, bro? If I'm your sidekick, we got to kick 'em on the sides together, dude! Look at your s**t, and look at me. Just look at his s**t, bro! Man, hell nah! I almost died for you, n***a! I almost died for you. Multiple times."

In response, Cenat said there was not enough budget for Reggie's Robin costume:

"Hold on, bro. Your s**t wasn't in the budget. It's because you're not putting enough payment out there in the f**king streets! I told you... okay, explain to n****s what you've been up to for the past week. Come right here! No, explain to n****s what you've been up to for the past week."

Fans had a lot to say about Kai Cenat and Reggie's collaboration:

"I fckin love that it’s Rodney man.. he deserves the s**t fr," X user @eli_u_funny wrote.

"Kai and Reggie's Bat-duo got me hype! 🦇" X user @DiscordGuysHQ commented.

"Probably should have picked a younger kid. Robin isn't supposed to be bigger than Batman," X user @bstrat515 remarked.

"The shortest crime fighting duo alive 😭😭," X user @InNickWeTrust tweeted.

Kai Cenat defeated the second main boss in Batman Arkham Asylum in five hours

Another video from the streamer's gaming marathon has surfaced on X, showing that he beat Bane, the second main boss in Batman Arkham Asylum, in five hours and one minute.

As of this writing, Kai Cenat was five hours and 53 minutes into his Batman Arkham Asylum playthrough and was progressing through the Mansion Entrance Hall level.

