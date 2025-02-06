"Who does that": YouTuber JerryRigEverything says DOGE "nuked humanitarian efforts for babies in Africa"

Tech YouTuber Zack "JerryRigEverything" has expressed his discontentment at the recent developments involving Elon Musk's role as an advisor to Donald Trump's administration. For those unaware, the Tech-mogul is essentially a government employee after being declared as the man to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

JerryRigEverything has previously been vocal about his criticizm against Musk and Trump. Today (January 6, 2025), the YouTuber made an X post calling out the Musk-led department, accusing it of "nuking humanitarian efforts for babies in Africa."

The YouTuber is referring to the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Recent developments saw thousands of its employees being put on leave. For those unaware, the USAID provides humanitarian assistance overseas. Zack wrote,

"I would trust DOGE more if they started at the top with the $64 billion in PPP fraud instead of instantly nuking humanitarian efforts for babies in Africa."

"Shuttering USAID is a mistake" - JerryRigEverything shares his thoughts on recent DOGE action

Elon Musk-led DOGE has witnessed significant changes within the federal bureaucracy. One of the key shifts involved shrinking the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which has allocated financial aid to various groups, including LGBTQ initiatives abroad, green transportation, and more.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything, a vocal critic of many of Elon Musk's ventures, expressed his displeasure over the downsizing of USAID:

"I've seen first hand USAID working in Guatemala and Kenya - on the ground, with real people, with my own eye balls. These programs provide generational progress and education and are run by real people who want to make a difference. Shuttering USAID is a mistake."

Zack has previously been outspoken against the Trump administration, particularly criticizing Elon Musk's controversial hand gesture during Trump's inauguration, which was alleged to resemble a Nazi salute. In response, the YouTuber stated he would get rid of all his Teslas, a company owned by Musk.

In response to the controversy, he wrote:

"I currently own 4 different @Tesla vehicles. By the end of 2025, I will own zero @Tesla vehicles."

Another development JerryRigEverything criticized was the recent implementation of a 25% tariff on Colombian goods.

Elon Musk is certainly playing a key role in Trump's dealings. He jokingly updated his X profile bio to read "White House Tech Support."

