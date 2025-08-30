Who is Xing's World? YouTuber goes viral for building a town with McDonald's for his cats

Xing Zhilei, also known as "Xing's World," has recently risen in the YouTube scene with his DIY creations that downscale real-life constructions to make them cat friendly. As of this writing, his most viewed video features a miniature subway system built for his cats. It forms part of a larger project dubbed "Cat Town," which was finally showcased on August 29, 2025.

Now that Cat Town has a transportation system, Xing's World started working on a food outlet seemingly inspired by fast food chain McDonald's. The YouTuber's version is named MiaDangLao's, or "MeowDonald's," and it's got the works, from neon signage and food displays to seating areas and counters.

Zhilei is known for these meticulously engineered creations, which also include elaborate setups such as tiny supermarkets, theaters, spas, and garages. His YouTube channel description encapsulates his love for tinkering and his pets:

"Hi, I'm Xing, I spent two years making a mini home for my pets. I love making and tinkering! Please subscribe to see all the cool miniatures and DIY projects I come up with to enjoy with my family and our pet dogs, cats and hamsters!"

Most of Xing's World's videos are under three minutes long and get straight to the point, which is partially why his viewer engagement has risen across multiple social media platforms.

Looking at Xing's World Cat Town project

The restaurant, the latest addition to Cat Town, was revealed in a video titled MeowDonald's is Now Open in CatTown! In the video, Zhilei touches on how every structure, including the sky, is a result of human labor and has no Artificial Intelligence involved:

"Let me be clear: This is not AI! It's taken me three months to complete my new Cat Town. We've worked hard to create a complete urban environment for the cats, so they can see the human world, built on their scale!"

So far, Cat Town seems to include the subway, MeowDonald's, a cat-sized supermarket, and a few other shops that are yet to be opened.

