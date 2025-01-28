"Why are you livestreaming, you're dumb": IShowSpeed's cameraman Slipz gets mad at Kick streamer leaking their arrival in Peru

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed's" cameraperson and assistant Slipz was seen losing his cool after a Kick streamer revealed the location of Speed's arrival in Peru. A clip showcases the entire ordeal taking place inside a Peruvian airport.

IShowSpeed's bodyguard, Rudiger (kinghercules on Instagram), could also be seen telling the Kick streamer and other individuals not to follow them towards IShowSpeed's arrival location and to stay away from him. Rudiger could be heard exclaiming:

"Don't follow us! Don't follow us!"

Eventually, an agitated Slipz appeared over a fence to talk to the streamer, who was actively leaking the timing of IShowSpeed's arrival in Peru and the location. Condemning the Kick streamer, Slipz said:

"Why are you streaming, bro? Why are you livestreaming, you're dumb! What are you doing?"

"You just f**ked our whole operation!": IShowSpeed's cameraman and assistant Slipz calls out Kick streamer for leaking YouTuber's arrival in Peru

IShowSpeed's tour of South America is continuing forward in full swing with his visit to Peru, which comes just a day after he hosted an IRL livestream covering Paraguay and Brazil. Within the clip of the encounter between the Kick streamer and Slipz, the latter expressed his agitation upon learning that the streamer had been broadcasting himself waiting for IShowSpeed's arrival in Peru.

Cussing at the Kick streamer, Slips exclaimed:

"I don't care! I don't care! End the stream! You're live! Why are you live? Like, you just f**ked our whole operation! F**k you bro! F**k you! F**k you, bro!"

Further, noticing the streamer's active Kick chat, Slipz said:

"Look at your chat, bro! Look at your chat, bro!"

IShowSpeed has been facing unpredictable behavior from fans recently, with some cussing him out after he faced complications with his internet connection in Paraguay.

On the other hand, he was targeted by his Chilean fans, who threw illegally acquired firecrackers at his car and forced him to end his broadcast.

