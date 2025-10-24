Why is Ted Nivison trending on social media? Posts about YouTuber's "death" go viral

YouTuber and podcast host Ted Nivison recently received a series of &quot;rest in peace&quot; messages following a post from his fellow YouTuber and co-host, Jonathan &quot;JSchlatt,&quot; which claimed that Nivison had died. While this may seem alarming at first, Nivison's death was merely a running gag from a 2022 YouTube video where JSchlatt jokingly predicted that Ted would die on October 23, 2025.Fans of Nivison and JSchlatt have carried on the joke's spirit for over three years, and as October 23 approached, YouTubers and fans alike began offering their condolences for Nivison's death. On the day, JSchlatt shared an X post that quickly garnered nearly 150,000 likes:&quot;Rest in peace, Ted. You were a damn good friend and an even better podcast host. Such a shame you had to die today.&quot;Others, like @drishitposting, added to the fun, posting black and white images of the YouTuber with suggestive captions like:&quot;Ted Nivison, Twitch streamer and YouTube creator, age 27.&quot;User @oatmeattt paid respect, saying:&quot;Rest in peace Ted Nivison 😢💔27 years old....just a minor...&quot;More reactions expressed sadness at Nivison's false passing:&quot;I can't believe Nivison is actually dead,&quot; said @purple_daisy120 on X.&quot;rip ted nivison,&quot; said @Iamcornlol on X.Ted Nivison @TedNivisonLINKI have a feeling that this is going to be my monthTed himself chimed in on the gag early in October, sharing a post with the caption:&quot;I have a feeling that this is going to be my month.&quot;Overall, the YouTuber is alive and well, and there are no legitimate reports of his death as of this writing.Looking back at the YouTube video that started the joke around Ted Nivison's supposed death[Timestamp - 10:22]On September 14, 2022, Ted, Charlie, and JSchlatt attempted to make &quot;ridiculous&quot; t-shirts. About 10 minutes into the video, JSchlatt shared a design he created, a white t-shirt featuring a gravestone above the caption:&quot;I am Ted Nivison and I will die on October 23, 2025.&quot;Nivison laughed and recited the t-shirt's caption with some hesitation. Later, the crew joked about Ted's potential future demise, saying:&quot;Schlatt, how bad are you gonna feel if I die on October 23rd. ('I had a great run with Prince Philip already,' said JSchlatt) I got actually a lot going on october 23rd, 25th so... ('Well not anymore,' said Charlie) Maybe only two events after this date it seems like I'll awaken a funeral.&quot;In other news, Daniel Naroditsky, the 29-year-old American chess grandmaster, commentator, and educator, died unexpectedly on October 19, 2025, and authorities are investigating the cause of death, which has not been publicly disclosed, as a possible suicide or drug overdose.