Why did Twitch streamer YourRAGE shout at an employee and fire him on the livestream?

FaZe Clan's Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE" has been going viral after a clip of him getting mad at an employee and firing him for allegedly playing video games all night was shared on social media on February 23, 2025. The FaZe Clan member had asked his assistant why he was up till morning and insinuated that he was playing Marvel Rivals before banning him from his Twitch channel, effectively firing him in front of thousands of live viewers.

Initially, Josh calmly asked his employee why he was up all night because he seemed tired in the morning. The Twitch streamer proceeded to ask his assistant to show the number of hours he played Marvel Rivals that night:

"What I asked you, why the f**k did you stay up till the morning because you were tired as f**k. Show me how many hours you've gone on Marvel Rivals."

However, the employee refused to show him the stats, and things to heated when YourRAGE started shouting at his assistant. The streamer then threatened to ban him if he didn't share his screen:

"No, no, go back, go back! Share your screen. I'll ban the f**k out of you, I'll ban you right now! Share your f**king screen!"

The employee did not budge and replied stating that he would take the ban instead. The FaZe Clan member proceeded to ban him and cussed him out by saying:

"Say that, say that, take the ban, p**sy ni**a."

YourRAGE calls out people praising his former employee in viral clip where he fired him for seemingly playing Marvel Rivals all night

YourRAGE is a popular live streamer who made a comeback to Twitch in December 2024 after having moved to the rival platform, Kick. He has been part of FaZe Clan since August 2023 and has over 1.6 million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

Naturally, he has many employees on his team who help him stream and it appears that one of them got on his bad side for having played Marvel Rivals all night. The streamer was pissed and the clip of him lashing out at the employee and firing him went viral on social media.

In the clip that was shared on X by @scubaryana_, YourRAGE also commented on some chatters claiming the former employee had been a "real ni**a" for not sharing his screen with the streamer. The FaZe member sarcastically commented on how the action had lost the person his job and a source of income:

"'He went out like a real ni**a.' Yo chat, being in 2025, getting banned and losing out on money and a job because you're too pu**y to how much of a degenerate and how many hours you spent on a game. That's being a real ni**a."

In related news, there has been a lot of discourse in the streaming community about comparisons between live content creation and more traditional jobs. Last year, YourRAGE was one of the many popular streamers to call out people for comparing nine-to-five jobs with streaming, claiming some conventional jobs are way harder.

