"Will be suing him in federal court": Pxie claims that she will initiate legal action against Destiny for "revenge p*rn"

YouTuber Pxie, popularly known to be the girlfriend of YouTuber LonerBox, has recently claimed that she will be taking legal action against Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" on a federal level for allegedly participating in the nonconsensual distribution of revealing photographs of her.

In her post on X regarding the matter, Pxie provided a link to her Substack blog, which supposedly provides a detailed account of what allegedly occurred. Claiming that Destiny had made the decision to share her personal images without her consent on November 29, 2024, Pxie wrote:

"On Nov 29, the streamer Destiny non consensually shared my n*des, making me a victim of revenge porn. I will be suing him in federal court. Here is my story; http://tiny.cc/dun6001"

HasanAbi discusses Destiny "revenge p*rn" controversy as Pxie's boyfriend LonerBox announces hiatus from content creation

HasanAbi recently discussed the announcement made by YouTuber LonerBox that the latter would be taking a "little break" from creating content after explicit images of his girlfriend, Pxie, who is being described by many online as a "Destiny orbiter", were leaked recently alongside other explicit content involving Destiny.

Talking about the situation during a broadcast, LonerBox had said:

"'Are you going to stop streaming entirely or less frequent?' I don't know. I'm just going to take a little break. I might still game but as far as like doing political content, I'm just going to take a break from it for a while. Probably the gaming will come to an end soon as well."

As per an explanation provided by HasanAbi, LonerBox and Pxie had been in a relationship with each other, until Destiny sent his private content involving his ex-wife to her, which was then eventually leaked by a third party:

"So, LonerBox starts dating a Destiny orbiter. The Destiny orbiter tells LonerBox, I never had s*x with Destiny. And then Destiny in the endless interest of like trying to f**k, you know, e-girls that are in his DMs, sends his entire library of content that he filmed with his ex-wife, which I'm sure his ex-wife is not fully on board with. I would suspect that if you were Destiny's ex-wife, you probably aren't very happy about like videos of you guys having being distributed to random people... and that person that he sent it to, their friend, I think leaked all of those videos and made it viral."

After Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" described Destiny as having become "more unhinged" after the United States presidential election, the Kick streamer clapped back by claiming that Asmongold "never responds" to any of the criticism he receives.

