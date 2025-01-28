"WoW players are not real": Tyler1 comments on elderly Twitch streamer quitting OnlyFangs guild due to "drama"

A new controversy has emerged in the World of Warcraft streaming community, as Tyler "Tyler1" has commented on Popsbarngrill, aka "Pops," for quitting the OnlyFangs guild. On January 28, 2025, a 38-second-long video from Matthew "Mizkif's" broadcast was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In it, Mizkif explained why PopsBarnGrill had decided to leave the guild.

Claiming the 63-year-old player was "very against" Tyler1 and preferred Chance "Sodapoppin" to be the guild leader, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) said:

"Being very blunt and honest, I don't think... Pops was very against Tyler and he does not like the drama. Pops wants Chance to be the guild leader, and I think Tyler and Zeroji made Pops leave. So, he didn't make a big deal out of it, he didn't say anything, he just quit and he's not in the Discord anymore, and I think he's just done."

On the same day, Tyler1 reacted to Mizkif's clip and shared his thoughts on the situation:

"Okay, so he is 70 years old and still a pu**y a** b**ch, like, his feelings hurt in an online video game. Honest to God, I don't know what you want me to honestly sit here and say. Like, brother, he's 70 years old and a video game got his feelings hurt because of how I ran the guild. So, he gquit (guild quit). Like, I'm sorry, these WoW players are not real. Like, come on, man!"

"Don't come back" - Tyler1 responds after PopsBarnGrill leaves OnlyFangs guild allegedly because of "drama"

Tyler1 continued the conversation by saying that people were "more than adults" amid the recent controversy surrounding OnlyFangs WoW Classic Hardcore. Commenting on PopsBarnGrill's decision to leave the guild, the Missouri native remarked:

"I want to say we're all adults, but we're even more than adults, bro, at the end of the day. Come on, now! Don't come back. Please! Thank you, bro. If, by the way, that's the real reason. I kinda closed the clip. If that's the real reason. If that's not the real reason, my bad. My bad, Pops. My bad."

Timestamp: 09:32:00

After watching Mizkif's video mentioned above once again, Tyler said:

"It is what it is, like I said. Refer to my previous statement. It is what it is. Mizkif did make a fair point; not having fun? Just leave. Nobody gives a s**t. He didn't b**ch and complain. He didn't come on stream to say anything. He just left. So, honestly, respect on that part."

Tyler1 made headlines on January 16, 2025, after he beat Sodapoppin in a duel to become OnlyFangs' guild leader.

