xQc calls on HasanAbi to let homeless people into his house while responding to immigration issues

Streamers "Felix" xQc and HasanAbi recently went back and forth via Twitch clips while discussing the United States border crisis. This situation came about when Felix reacted to a January 27, 2025, Channel 5 news report hosted by journalist, YouTuber, and filmmaker Andrew Callaghan. In it, Andrew discussed troubles at the border with members of a communist protest.

Reacting to this, xQc claimed that victims of the border crisis have been dealt an "unfair hand" in life. Hasan then highlighted that Felix's acknowledgment of the unfairness wasn’t just an observation – it was, in a way, an endorsement of it:

"If you recognize that it's unfair, then you're just advocating for unfairness, to continue."

xQc reverted, presenting a scenario to explain his stance to Hasan better:

"Then the homeless that's probably a couple feet from his house... let 'em in. The solution is simple, you let him into your house, he lives for free, and you can afford it, and if you don't, he should enter your house [anyways]."

xQc expresses his thoughts on American border control while responding to HasanAbi

Border control continues to be a priority for US President Donald Trump, who declared a national emergency at the southern border, citing threats from cartels, criminal gangs, terrorists, human traffickers, and the influx of illicit narcotics. This declaration has led to the deployment of additional military personnel to the border and the resumption of border wall construction.

In this context, xQc's snap back at HasanAbi seems to favor these border control measures. Essentially, the streamer compared illegal immigration to a homeless man breaking and entering Hasan's household, in other words, a "home invasion".

"It's a crime... yes, I agree he shouldn't be doing a home invasion, but, at the same time, he was dealt an unfair hand and there's a solution right there in front of him... he could just walk up, and go inside the house."

Felix then doubled down and sarcastically called out people who may feel that such an example was a bit too extreme:

"(Mockingly) 'Oh, wait a minute, no, no, no, but that solution affects me though, so that doesn't count. It's not a fair analysis.' No, it's a pretty good analogy."

Previously, during a live stream, xQc called Destiny's take on Piers Morgan Uncensored "brain-dead," arguing that asylum-seeking is tied to illegal immigration, despite respecting him.

