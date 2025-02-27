xQc claims Asmongold's political commentary is popular and slams HasanAbi for criticizing it

Felix "xQc" recently spoke on Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's criticism of Zach "Asmongold", claiming that the latter's viewpoint gains traction because the US's "general population" agrees with his comments. Hasan felt otherwise, citing Asmon's notoriety as a driving factor.

Ad

To summarize, HasanAbi believed that Asmongold's fame caused viewers to share his political sentiments. xQc reacted to the former's statement and expressed that Asmongold's content sells because a majority of Americans share his viewpoint:

"People voted for Trump. Look at the amount of votes. Imagine saying, the general population feels this way, but the general population votes a different way. You're just wrong."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Felix claimed that like Hasan's generalization of the Twitch viewerbase was incorrect:

"What are we talking about here? Who is the general population? Is it the big cities? The online personalities. People that are on Facebook? Is it the Twitter andys? No, stop saying the general population; it's not what it is."

xQc also mentioned that because Asmon echoes the popular opinion, he is bound to gain more traction:

Ad

"Holding the view that is more popular, gives you more popularity... His takes are extremely popular and are always in the center of what public opinion likes."

HasanAbi calls out certain Twitch viewers for gravitating towards Asmongold's political viewpoints

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the two come from different backgrounds, they share a common space in the platform's political commentary. That said, they have clashed heads in the past, mainly because of their varying political ideologies.

Piker stated that people stand behind Asmongold's commentary because it's popular on the platform. In his opinion, viewers gravitate towards Zach's content mainly because he's been gaining significant traction in terms of engagement:

"If not for Asmongold getting 50k every day doing right wing commentary... none of these motherfu**kers would do this."

Ad

He reinforces his statement by claiming that people tend to get attracted to, and side with, generally liked commentary, citing Asmongold as an example:

"They just wouldn't. For a lot of people, it's not a genuinely held perspective; for many of them, they just don't care, it comes from a place of like, 'I don't really give a sh*t about politics, but I see that this is getting clout'."

Ad

To further support his case, Hasan mentioned a period where he used to have the most popular political discussions on Twitch, noting how the platform has subsequently shifted with other popular content creators like Asmon pushing ahead:

"The perfect example I can give you is, the most prominent voice of politics on the platform before this last round, was myself. Back then, did you think every streamer was hyper woke?.. There were a lot of streamers who didn't necessarily give a sh*t, but basically played ball with that kind of politics."

Ad

In other news, during the 2024 Presidential elections, Asmon discussed the upcoming U.S. elections and expressed skepticism about claims of election rigging.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback