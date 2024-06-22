xQc jokes about not accepting deal with Twitch a day after Kyedae reveals rejecting Kick contract due to morals

Felix "xQc" has mocked fellow Twitch streamer "Kydae" Shymko in a recent livestream where he joked about not accepting a deal with the Amazon-owned streaming platform due to a conflict of morals. For context, Shymko had revealed declining a contract from the rival website Kick citing the same objections in a broadcast yesterday.

Felix, however, is a big proponent of Kick and has been defending the platform ever since he signed a $100 million deal with them last year in June 2023. The popular Just Chatting streamer has been quite outspoken in his support for the platform, having called out a former employee who, earlier this week, complained about the supposed hostile work culture at the company.

In a satirical tone, xQc made fun of Kyedae's assertion about not joining Kick for moral reasons, and while playing Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree on his recent stream he stated:

"I was offered to re-sign with Twitch, but to be honest with you, dude, I just couldn't do it because of the morals. Every time I go to the website, I keep thinking about all the workers in the sweatshops working and I can't do it. It brings a tear to my eye."

xQc's apparent feud with Kyedae over signing a contract with Kick explored

It all started a few days ago when a former staffer at Kick who goes by the online alias ItsMelissaDude uploaded a video on YouTube claiming problematic behavior from her ex-colleagues at the streaming platform.

One of her allegations was about how some people on the website had talked about offering a female Twitch streamer afflicted with cancer a low offer because they thought the content creator would accept due to her terminal illness. In her video, ItsMelissaDude stated:

"The quote that I remember hearing was, 'We can get her on Kick, streaming Stake for a relatively low price because she probably thinks she's going to die soon, and she'll wanna leave more money for her family.'"

For those unaware, popular Valroant streamer Kyedae has been outspoken about her cancer diagnosis for months and despite not being named, xQc defended Kick and claimed that ItsMelissDude was wrong and stated that Kick had never been in contact with Kyedae.

In a livestream reacting to the controversy, xQc had stated:

"I asked. There was no communication done to Kyedae from Kick or Stake."

Within a few days, Kyedae addressed the drama on her stream, claiming that she had been offered a contract but that she declined it on moral grounds:

"People were asking me about it, but it’s whatever. I got an offer from Kick, and I declined it. I decided that morally, I didn’t want to go over to Kick."

It seems xQc could not let the drama go, and chose to mock her in his latest livestream by using the same argument against Amazon-owned Twitch by bringing up sweatshops.