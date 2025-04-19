"xQc just hates black people": Internet reacts to xQc criticizing Doechii's Anxiety music video

Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" recently gave his opinion on the music video of pop artist Doechii's hit single Anxiety. The video was released on April 18, 2025, and has accumulated over 3 million views in just a day. However, the song, which samples Gotye and Kimbra's 2011 classic Somebody That I Used To Know, seems to have left xQc unimpressed.

The streamer shared on X that the song was an "unfortunate use" of Gotye's iconic melody. Labeling Anxiety as "awful," xQc wrote in his X post:

"This is just awful, what an unfortunate use of the original song."

The internet reacted to the Canadian's comments on the song, some even going as far as to jokingly claim that the streamer likely had some other intentions behind his critique of the song:

"I’m convinced XQC just hates black people," wrote X user @luanaxbelle

"He really should just come out and says hes racist already," wrote X user @NoFlawsKi

"Everytime I see dude name he saying something negative about somebody black," wrote X user @stackztootrill

However, some believed that xQc's criticism of the song was justified and supported his stance:

"I'm black and I hate the song as well," wrote X user @amongusin3d

"Yall make anything about race," wrote X user @1ofmando

"I respect the hate train but what does XQC know about good music," wrote X user @SkiMaskChris_

Gotye and Kimbra cameo in Doechii's Anxiety music video as xQc labels song as "awful"

Doechii's Anxiety was self-released on her YouTube channel in 2019. However, the song gained exceptional popularity online in 2025, especially on short-form social media such as TikTok and Instagram. As seen by xQc's comments and further reactions by netizens, it has attained mixed reception despite its popularity.

The virality came partially owing to its use of the instrumental of Gotye & Kimbra's Somebody That I Used To Know. The two even made a brief cameo in the video, appearing for a split second — they seemed to be painted and against a backdrop similar to the one depicted in the well-known Somebody That I Used To Know music video.

