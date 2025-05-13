"Y'ALL ARE NOT READY": MrBeast announces Amazon has renewed Beast Games for two more seasons

YouTube megastar Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson made his Amazon Prime Video show debut with Beast Games in December 2024. Inspired by Netflix's hit 2021 series, Squid Game, it featured multiple psychological challenges with a $10 million grand prize, a never-before-seen goal in game show history. Now, he is back and has revealed a Beast Games renewal.

On X, the YouTuber announced that Prime Video renewed the show for two more seasons:

"Prime Video has renewed Beast Games for not one but TWO MORE SEASONS!! Y’ALL ARE NOT READY FOR THE BIG STUFF WE HAVE PLANNED"

The first season became Prime Video's most-watched unscripted series, amassing over 50 million viewers within its first 25 days. It featured 1,000 participants and broke over 40 Guinness World Records, garnering views from across the globe.

"Ideally don’t lose 8 figures...": MrBeast speaks on allegedly losing over $20 million during the first season of Beast Games

In response to the announcement, X user @kale_abe commented, asking the YouTuber how he expected to "go bigger" this time around, considering Season 1 of Beast Games reportedly lost "tens of millions of dollars":

"How are you going to 'go bigger' without going bankrupt? Didn’t you lose $20+ million on the last season? Law of diminishing returns with attention for season 2."

In response, MrBeast mentioned his tendency to conduct grand projects. He also acknowledged losing "8 figures" on Season 1 of the show:

"Going bigger is my specialty, that’s the least of my concerns haha. Yeah, ideally don’t lose 8 figures though."

For context, in an interview on The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett, MrBeast revealed that producing Beast Games resulted in substantial financial losses for him personally:

"I lost a ton of money filming the show... That came out of my pocket... We spent way too much money on it. I lost tens of millions of dollars on that show really, yeah, I'm an idiot."

In other news, MrBeast shared a new YouTube video exploring ancient temples that are over 2,000 years old.

