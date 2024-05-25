“You gotta make me look super good” - IShowSpeed sets up fake robbery to impress his date during London IRL stream

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is no stranger to pulling off pranks and showcasing his shenanigans. Yesterday (May 24) was no different. The streamer was doing an IRL stream with his date (Amy) in London. At one point in the stream, a stranger approached her and tried to steal her shopping bag. The streamer, however, quickly intervened and drove him away.

Despite the seemingly chivalric act, those who followed the stream will know that the situation was staged. IShowSpeed had contacted one of his UK fans to come up to him and feign being a thief so that he could save the day. His interaction with this fan was also in the stream. He said:

"As we are walking out, you gotta make me look super good. As we are walking out, act like you are trying to rob her - 'Ay, yo give me your s**t.' Just make me look good. I might push you but be serious though. Do not laugh."

This exchange naturally took place when Amy was momentarily away from the scene. When the two finally stepped out of the car, the impersonator quickly approached the visibly confused girl and pretended to rob her. The streamer quickly stepped in and said:

"The f**k? Bro, watch out bro. Who the f**k is this? Get the f**k out. The f**k!"

How did IShowSpeed meet his date, Amy? IRL stream explored

IShowSpeed's stream featuring his date yesterday, May 24, became a viral hit among fans. The duo is currently in London. Fans of the streamer will recognize that this marks her second appearance on his streams.

The duo first met in a mall in South Korea on May 17, 2024, during Darren's visit to the country. On the last day of his trip, he approached a stranger in the mall, who turned out to be his current date, Amy. She is also a TikToker (amyflamy1) with over 700K followers.

(Timestamp: 00:31:13)

The duo, as evidenced by their stream, is currently in London. They will also be attending the FA Cup Final (Manchester United vs Manchester City) at Wembley Stadium today (May 25), with the match set to kick off at 3 pm BST.

IShowSpeed has also revealed that he will attend the UEFA Champions League Final, which will also be held at Wembley Stadium (Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund). The match is scheduled for June 2, 2024.