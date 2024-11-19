"You would literally blow your dad" - TommyInnit responds to KSI praising Donald Trump for drinking Prime

UK-based Minecraft YouTuber Tommy "TommyInnit" took to his X account to throw shade at fellow YouTuber JJ "KSI" for seemingly praising Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States of America. For context, Trump was recently invited to UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden in New York and was pictured drinking Prime Hydration. To this, JJ reacted on his X.com account, stating "W Trump":

KSI praises Trump for trying out Prime (Image via X/KSI)

Prime was launched in January 2022 and is partly owned by JJ and Logan Paul. For those wondering, in January 2023, it was announced as the official hydration drink and partner of the UFC.

TommyInnit shared a critical response to KSI endorsing Trump for drinking his product. The President-elect has a controversial past and is often criticized for his policies. Reacting to JJ's comment, Tommy said:

"You would literally blow your dad if it meant PRIME sales went up, bloody hell man."

TommyInnit criticizes KSI for promoting Donald Trump (Image via X/TommyInnit)

"The lead in prime is rotted his brain" - Fans react to TommyInnit's comment on KSI

YouTuber TommyInnit has previously collaborated with KSI and the Sidemen. Despite their connection, he expressed disapproval of KSI's praise for Donald Trump. In response to his remarks, numerous users shared their opinions in the comments.

Tubbo, a fellow UK YouTuber and Minecraft streamer, also made a sardonic comment, referencing the alleged presence of lead in Prime. He wrote:

"Dude you can't blame him for this. The lead in Prime is rotted his brain," said @TubboLive

Here are some other comments from the post:

"NOTHING BUT BANGERS FROM YOU RECENTLY," said @M1das_OW2

"It's crazy how little morals these guys have. Anyone who works with that circle of people should question their own ethics," said @Angelica_Reed1

"I'M CRYING BRO WHYD YOU COOK HIM LIKE THAT," said @hzjoe03

"New Tommy Twitter war soon," said @MrBooshot

TommyInnit also had a brief period of beef with Logan Paul, the other co-owner of Prime. Tommy criticized Paul after a video surfaced of him promoting his product during a segment about the Gaza conflict on one of his podcast episodes.

Logan Paul has since clapped back, claiming that behind the scenes, Tommy used to message him frequently. He alleged that the only reason Tommy called him out was that Logan hadn't responded to his messages.

