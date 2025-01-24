"You're normalizing heinous s**t": HasanAbi says Asmongold is "opening up an environment to Nazis"

Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" has called out Zack "Asmongold" for "normalizing heinous s**t." During a livestream on January 23, 2025, HasanAbi reacted to Asmongold's video, in which the streamer claimed to be "German" in response to comments about him being "Jewish":

"'4chan is right, you are a Jew.' We'll get to that. But I do want to make one thing abundantly clear - you will not find that on my early-life Wikipedia part. Okay? I'm German, the opposite. So, take that out of your f**king head. That's not true. Okay? I'm sorry. It's not true. 'The opposite.' Yeah, exactly. Right? That's basically it."

Trending

According to HasanAbi, Asmongold was being a "little too edgy" with his recent comments, which could "get him in trouble." While speculating that the One True King (OTK) co-founder's community would become "infested" with "Nazis," the Turkish-American personality remarked:

"At this point, you have opened up your environment to Nazis. Like, you are giving them a space to occupy and operate. It doesn't matter. Like, your intention at that point doesn't matter at all. Okay? Like, it very quickly moves from, 'Haha, we're just being edgy here,' to like, 'Holy s**t!' And I think it's virtually there. So, there is no difference. There is no difference in that regard. You're normalizing heinous s**t."

Timestamp - 03:43:32

"Going to garner the attention of a lot of s**t heads" - HasanAbi comments on Asmongold's recent opinions on the Holocaust

HasanAbi continued by commenting on Asmongold's recent comments on the Holocaust. For context, the World of Warcraft streamer made headlines on January 22, 2025, when he stated that the Holocaust "probably" happened:

"I am not one of these holocaust deniers. I think the Holocaust probably happened. I think probably 99% certainty it happened."

In response, HasanAbi said the remarks would attract a "lot of s**t heads":

"Right after he said, 'I'm pretty sure the Holocaust is 99%,' like, 'I'm 99% sure the Holocaust happened,' right? Right after that, he said, 'No, it definitely happened!' Okay? But the fact that you said that 99% thing and people clipped you on that is definitely going to garner the attention of a lot of s**t heads. And whether you are voluntarily doing that with the full knowledge that it's going to garner the attention of a lot of Nazis in there are going to think like, 'Oh, this is a great f**king environment for me to exist in,' or not doesn't matter because the outcome is still the same."

In other news, Asmongold recently shared his thoughts on multiple subreddits banning links to X, saying that Redditors were "trying to inject politics into everything."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback