YouTuber claims Pirate Software lied about Mr Robot ripping off his DEFCON puzzle solution

In a recent controversy, YouTuber Jason "Thor" Hall, known as Pirate Software, claimed that the television series "Mr. Robot" used a DEFCON puzzle or "badge" solution that his team had exclusively published. He asserted that the show's incorporation of this puzzle discredited its original creator, an individual who goes by the name of Ryan Clarke or "LosT" (@1o57 on X).

These claims, and more, were allegedly debunked by YouTuber Fearfultears in a video titled My Problems With Pirate Software, who stated that "basically everything" Pirate Software said about Mr. Robot's use of the DEFCON puzzle was incorrect:

"Basically everything that is claimed here is incorrect... he says 'I didn't like it because they took some puzzles I solved at DEFCON, from a write-up I did.', Is this true? No." (Timestamp - 21:09)

For context, DEFCON puzzles are intricate challenges presented at the annual hacking conference, designed to test participants' skills in cryptography, steganography, and problem-solving. Pirate Software claimed that the "only place in the world" LosT's DEFCON puzzle was deciphered was on a Tumblr post from Thor's team, named Team Potato.

However, this claim has been met with skepticism. Fearfultears pointed out that the DEFCON puzzle or "cipher" in question was publicly available and had been solved by multiple teams, many of whom published their solutions online.

"This is not true. First, here's the DEFCON pamphlet. You can find this on the DEFCON official site, the 2022 pamphlet, or the DEFCON 22 pamphlet, and here is the cipher right there. First of all, anyone at Mr. Robot could have heard about this or found this information for free, or solved this themself to get this part."

Fearfultears questions the validity of Pirate Software's unique claim to deciphering LosT's DEFCON puzzle

LosT's DEFCON cipher in question, it should be noted that the numbers '10-57' highlighted signify @1o57, or LosT's social media handle (Image via Fearfultears/YouTube)

Pirate Software also claimed that his Tumblr post "went viral as hell" within the hacking community. On further inspection, Fearfultears pointed out that Thor's original reply, calling out Mr. Robot, may not qualify as viral, considering the post currently stands at 73 likes:

"You know, I don't know, like, how viral this got in the hacker space or anything. This tweet has 63 likes. And if you go to the Tumblr post, it has 206 notes. It's not majorly viral. Yeah." (Timestamp - 24:05)

In conclusion, the YouTuber shed some light on LosT's reaction to this entire ordeal, and interestingly enough, the cipher's creator himself did not take Mr. Robot's use of his puzzle badly:

"When the episode aired, he said thank you to the guy who owns DEFCON, who consults for the show. He thanked DEFCON, and he thanked Kor Adana, a writer for Mr. Robot, said thank you for using the puzzle." (Timestamp - 27:13)

In other news, during a World of Warcraft run on the OnlyFangs creator guild, a decision was made to retreat, and Thor's actions led to the deaths of two Level 60 characters.

