YouTuber Henry Resilient claims Nmplol and Malena Tudi are going through a million-dollar divorce

On February 10, 2025, legal YouTuber Henry Resilient released a video claiming that former Twitch couple Nick "Nmplol" and "Malena" Tudi are supposedly going through a million-dollar divorce. Nick and Malena had been openly together for years but alleged court documents presented by Henry Resilient claim that the two had actually been married back in September 2015.

For context, Nmplol announced their breakup in September 2024. At the time, the OTK-affiliated Texas-based Twitch streamer said they were going their separate ways but had not mentioned anything about marriage. Clips from Henry Resilient's YouTube video titled NMPLOL and Malena Million Dollar DIVORCE suggest the two of them were married.

In one of the clips, the YouTuber shows a relevant part of the alleged legal document of divorce filed on January 16, 2025, which reads:

"The parties were married on or about September 25, 2015, and have ceased to live together as spouses."

This would mean Malena, a Norwegian native, was 19, and Nmplol was 24 when they allegedly got married. Henry Resilient claims that the legal suit filed by Malena supposedly makes the divorce non-amicable because she is requesting half of his assets:

"Based on what she filed, it does not look like it's going to be an amicable divorce and Nick has millions at stake because there is no prenup."

Under the "Grounds for divorce" section of the alleged document, Malena's legal team said their marriage was "insupportable" because of discord or conflict of personalities. At the 4:50 mark of Henry Resilient's video, he showcased the relevant part of the supposed lawsuit which reads:

"The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation."

Readers should note that neither Nmplol nor Malena have addressed or discussed the divorce publicly.

Henry Resilient says Nmplol acknowledges he was married to Malena and is in the process of settling their alleged divorce lawsuit

At the 6:15 mark of the video, Henry Resilient claims that in subsequent counter petitions, Nmplol has acknowledged that he was married to Malena since 2015 and allegedly asked the courts to divide their assets based on an agreement. A relevant part of the documents shown by the YouTuber in the video reads as follows:

"Nicholas Polom believes Nicholas Polom and Malena Polom will enter into an agreement for the division of their estate. If such an agreement is made, Nicholas Polom requests the Court to approve the agreement and divide their estate in a manner consistent with the agreement."

Henry Resilient, however, notes that no such agreement had been reached at the time of his video. This might indicate that Malena's legal team was not happy with the settlement being offered by Nmplol. At the 6:39 mark of his video, Henry Resilient said:

"She will 100% run his pockets considering, they have been separated for the last year and no settlement has been reached. Likely indicating that whatever offer he made, if he made at all, was not up to her approval or maybe her lawyer's approval."

Henry Resilient then went on to speculate about how much Malena might win if the assets were divided according to Texas law. Considering it requires knowledge about Nmplol's equity in OTK and other related businesses, the YouTuber claimed that Malena would approximately be entitled to $850K before even getting into dividing the OTK assets.

The former couple have yet to publicly address their alleged divorce.

