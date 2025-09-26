YouTuber Jack Manifold announces breakup with girlfriend Eleanor Neale

YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and former DreamSMP member Jack Manifold recently announced that he has separated from Eleanor Neale. Neale is recognized for her true crime podcast, &quot;OUTLORE,&quot; which has over 540 million views across 330 videos. On September 25, 2025, Manifold released a statement on X, confirming that his three-year relationship with Neale came to a close.The statement mentions that the decision to separate was a difficult one, and the two content creators do not have any bad blood and &quot;will be supporting each other from afar&quot;:&quot;Myself &amp; Eleanor have made the difficult decision to end our relationship after 3 amazing years. There's no drama, no beef, no-one did anything wrong. We both still care about each other and want the best for each other deeply, and sadly, the best way for that to happen right now is to continue our journeys separately. We'll both be supporting each other from afar, and we only ask that each of our audiences continue to support and respect the other moving forward.&quot;Jack Manifold officially revealed his relationship with Eleanor Neale during a Twitch livestream in February 2023, six months after the two started dating. Here, the two discussed their first interaction, mentioning how they met at a birthday party:&quot;The first time we ever met, we played Connect Four for probably too long. We were at a party. ('It was someone's birthday party! There was just like a Connect Four board on the table, and we were like, Alright,' said Eleanor).&quot;&quot;I'm feeling really positive now&quot;: Eleanor Neale speaks on her separation from Jack ManifoldSoon after Jack Manifold's announcement, Eleanor Neale shared a 36-minute YouTube video titled &quot;a very bittersweet life update...,&quot; where she spoke on the breakup.Towards the end of the video, she spoke about how the separation was a mutual decision stemming from two people &quot;growing apart&quot;:&quot;Me and Jack are no longer together. It's been a little while since we made that decision. Jack and I had a really great three years, but people simply grow apart sometimes and realize that they need different things or that they have different plans for the future, and we just essentially realized that we're on different paths.&quot;That being said, Neale seems to be taking this experience in stride, mentioning how she is embracing her newfound independence:&quot;I am really excited for my new chapter. I'm really excited to gain some independence and build my own community... without just being like, Jack Manifold's girlfriend, y'know?.. At this stage of things... I'm feeling really positive. I am rediscovering who I am...&quot;In early 2025, Dream admitted that an explicit fan-art image had been shared in a DreamSMP Discord channel in which minors (including Tubbo) were present.