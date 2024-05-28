YouTuber Master Oogway alleges "spam reporting" after his channel receives guideline strike for hate speech

YouTuber Ömer "Master Oogway" gained fame on the platform for his voice-over videos and challenge videos, somewhat similar to the content uploaded by MrBeast in his early days on YouTube. Ever since the creator joined the platform through his main channel in 2021, he has garnered a whopping 3.6 billion views on his videos. Further, his channel boasts 6.93 million subscribers, evidencing the broad reach of his content.

However, Ömer revealed in a post on X that his account could be "gone soon" due to his receiving multiple guideline strikes in what he termed as "spam reporting" by netizens. Expressing his disappointment to YouTube support on X, he stated:

"Welp thats it, my youtube account with 7 mil subs and 500 mil views a month is gone soon because of a group of people spam reporting me to rack up guideline strikes. So this is how you treat your creators after they've given 4 years to grow on your platform."

Master Oogway reveals he received over 5 community guideline strikes in 1 hour

The content put out by Ömer often includes original songs, such as "The Hype" and "Picasso", both earning hundreds of thousands of views. However, a song put out by the creator earned him criticism from fans and possibly triggered the alleged "spam reporting".

Master Oogway uploaded a music video titled, "Adolf Hitler is my N***a", which was taken down by YouTube. This was further confirmed by TeamYouTube's reply to his post, which stated that the reports for at least one of his videos were valid due to a Terms of Service violation on "Hate Speech". Further, the video was not reinstated despite the creator reaching out to YouTube personally.

Describing the current state of his channel, Master Oogway divulged in a post on X that he had received over five community strikes on his channel within an hour. As per YouTube's policy guidelines, a channel receiving three strikes within 90 days would be terminated by the platform. Asking for help from YouTube on X, the creator stated:

"I'm in a bit of a pickle, I'm getting spam reported on my channel and now have over 5 community guideline strikes in 1 hour. Need some help here or my account gets permanently banned."

This is not the first time Master Oogway has nearly lost his YouTube career. In November 2023, the creator threatened to quit uploading videos on the platform after YouTube denied him entry into the YouTube Partner Program and demonetized his channel.

