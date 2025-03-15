YouTuber P2istheName dies months after saying he was "lost in life"

YouTuber Philip "P2istheName" was found deceased on Friday, March 14, 2025. The content creator was not in his home at the time, and was found in a mail room at around 3 pm. While no further details of his death have been made available, the news of his passing has made shockwaves in the online community.

P2istheName had been creating content on the Google-owned website for nearly ten years and garnered a huge fan following on the platform. In a video made in December 2024, the YouTuber addressed his mental struggles while being successful, titled I Have 3 Million Subscribers, but I'm Lost in Life.

P2istheName described how he would struggle with mental health, and had announced the release of his prosperous clothing brand, dontmindus. In his video, P2istheName had stated:

"I have three million subscribers, and I'm lost. I'm lost because you know, I feel like I have lost the plot."

P2istheName dies months after making a video stating that he was "lost in life"

P2istheName was known for creating content related to his affluent lifestyle, often showcasing his cars, specifically his Blacked out 2025 Cybertruck, alongside other material possessions. Apart from such videos, the YouTuber was also known for covering games such as OG Fortnite.

In his video, P2istheName stated that he had "lost the plot" at the time:

"Now, we're going to dive straight into it. I think what has made me lost on YouTube... I think I have lost the plot... I feel like, mentally, I would go through it. I would go through a lot of sh** and be like, what the f**k is wrong with me? But I came to the conclusion that this is normal and this happens."

In other news, Japanese IRL streamer Airi Sato was stabbed to death in broad daylight. The perpetrator was said to be Aiko's "anti-fan," that is, an individual who devotes their time to criticize or deride a particular popular personality or celebrity.

