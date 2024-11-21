YouTuber PopularMMOs reportedly pleads guilty to assaulting police officer

YouTube content creator Patrick "PopularMMOs" has reportedly pleaded guilty after being charged with assaulting a police officer. As per court documents reportedly documenting his case, the YouTuber pleaded guilty as part of a plea bargain and has been subsequently sentenced to probation for 12 months, alongside other penalties.

Assaulting a police officer in the United States is considered a felony, with typical punishment going as high as fifteen years in prison. On the other hand, aggravated assault on a police officer, which typically involves a weapon, can carry an even higher charge, going up to twenty-five years in prison. Meanwhile, resisting arrest with violence can lead to a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

PopularMMOs reportedly sentenced to probation for twelve months after assaulting a police officer

Expand Tweet

Trending

PopularMMOs initially involved Patrick and his now ex-wife Jen, who has a channel of her own named GamingWithJen. While the two split in 2019, allegations of abuse emerged against Patrick in 2021, which he denied. He has since been mostly inactive on his channel, with his latest upload being in October 2023.

The content creator was originally arrested in March 2024. As per the documents of his court case, he has also seemingly been sentenced to making a $1,000 donation to the local Police Memorial Fund, paying court fees, and writing a letter of apology to the officer who was subjected to the assault, among other penalties.

On the other hand, the prosecutor has seemingly abandoned the charge against Patrick for his possession of less than twenty grams of cannabis at the time of his arrest, which is illegal for recreational use in Florida.

PopularMMOs is not the only creator having to deal with the authorities in recent times, with controversial streamer Yousef "Fousey" also facing arrest in Australia after being allegedly charged with assault in early November. At the time, he had been said to be considering the possibility of leaving the country to avoid being arrested.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback