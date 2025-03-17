Zias pauses B.Lou's Twitch stream in shock after barber cites insane price

YouTube star Zik "Zias" had a hilarious moment while getting a haircut during close friend and fellow content creator Brandon "B Lou's" Twitch broadcast. After getting a haircut with a barber in front of the audience, Zias asked the latter to quote the price for his service.

Talking to the barber, the YouTuber asked:

"How much do I owe you?"

In response, the barber asked for $3500, shocking the YouTuber. Being left speechless for a moment, Zias asked:

"You said what?"

Zias pauses B.Lou's livestream after being asked $3500 by his barber for a haircut

Zias and B. Lou are close associates, having co-founded the ZIAS! YouTube channel. The two make reaction videos to content and have accumulated a huge following of 4.96 million subscribers on YouTube. They also maintain a Twitch channel, BLOU, and have 528,000 subscribers on the Amazon-owned platform.

B.Lou also has a YouTube channel of his own, which started in 2011 and has amassed 1.33 million subscribers. His videos often chronicle his adventures in different countries and IRL incidents from his daily life.

During the February 16, 2025 broadcast, Zias was surprised to hear his barber quote a high price for the haircut. The YouTuber asked him to reconfirm the price twice before pausing the stream.

The broadcast was paused for a few minutes; however, the conversation between the barber and the YouTuber could be heard. The latter was heard questioning the rationale behind the quoted price:

"You not getting thirty-five hundred... You ain't say that when I called you, bro... Thirty-five hundred for a house call? In Tulsa?... Man, I'm just saying though. Thirty-five hundred is steep. Mute that. Mute that."

The pair made headlines earlier this year after releasing a diss track aimed at rap star Drake. For those unaware, the pair were mentioned in the latter's lawsuit against the Universal Music Group. The diss track went viral almost instantly, with many netizens reacting to the entire drama on X.

