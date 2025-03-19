What are the allegations against Harry Sisson?

Harry Sisson, an American influencer, TikToker, YouTuber, and Democrat activist, has garnered attention on social media after allegations against him surfaced. On March 18, 2025, Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored on X), a Republican State Delegate, posted a series of X posts, alleging that Harry Sisson allegedly convinced and persuaded 11 women to send him explicit pictures of themselves through Snapchat.

According to Sarah Fields, when one of the alleged victims discovered what he was supposedly doing, Sisson allegedly called them "insane."

She elaborated:

"Harry Sisson convinced 11 different women that 'he had no roster' and 'respected them for more than their bodies' while persuading them to send explicit photos of themselves through Snapchat, including one from a domestic abuse survivor. When the women discovered each other one by one, he called them all insane and attempted to coerce one of them into telling the public that the photos were 'fake.'"

Fields also shared a 38-second video from a livestream, during which Harry Sisson was heard saying:

"Don't read on live. Yeah, I saw about this, like, actually lunatics. Like, genuinely, they are... this individual in question is insane. Yeah, I can share... I'll send a screenshot. Yeah, like no, like, legitimately, Cris and I've been talking about this for days."

TikTok user alleges she "got played by" Harry Sisson for "nine months"

Sarah Fields shared two videos of TikTok user @carleehosch discussing her alleged experience with Harry Sisson. While she did not name the political commentator, Fields stated that @carleehosch shared a few images of Sisson's alleged messages and photos on Snapchat.

While claiming that she "got played" by the TikTok influencer, @carleehosch said:

"I got played by a TikTok influencer for nine months, and I think it's time that I expose his trashy-a** behavior. We started talking in May of last year, right before my birthday. And he, like, wooed me. He was very kind, I felt really excited and thankful that I found somebody who at the time I thought respected me for more than my physical appearance."

@carleehosch claimed she only created a Snapchat account for Harry Sisson. Six months into their alleged relationship, @carleehosch claimed that Sisson was "not looking for any commitment" despite previously describing her as "wife material."

She added:

"He was frequently saving my Snaps and just, like, making me feel good about myself. Calling me beautiful and gorgeous. So, it's like how could I not read into that? Six months in talking, he suddenly is like, 'I'm not looking for any commitment and I'm not in a place to find anything long-term right now. Really busy. Blah, blah, blah.' I was understanding, I was fine keeping things casual. However, I couldn't help, but he led me on, and he admitted to that."

Sarah Fields provided more details about @carleehosch and Harry Sisson's alleged situation, writing:

"Directly after this, Harry posted a photo of a “thirst trap” of him and his new girlfriend on TikTok. The video shows him lying in bed with a girl while she provocatively swipes her hand across his face. Prior to the thirst trap, Carlee watched Harry go live and observed hickeys on his neck from a DIFFERENT girl. She confronted Harry, and he told her she was “overreacting”. Carlee had recently been through a traumatic car accident and was dealing with depression at the time. Carlee stated that Harry pounced and took advantage of her sadness."

Harry Sisson allegedly took advantage of a domestic violence survivor

Sarah Fields shared another story of a TikTok user, @playmatesara, who Harry Sisson allegedly took advantage of. According to Fields, @playmatesara was a domestic violence survivor.

Detailing the alleged situation, Sarah Fields posted:

"Another victim of Harry, Sara, provided a long detailed video of her experience. I clipped it for the sake of time, but you can find her full video on the TikTok platform. Sara is a DV survivor. She had posted about her DV experience in October of 2024 for DV awareness month. Receipts are of her and her ex. Following this experience is when she was convinced by Harry to share explicit photos of herself, and was told that she was "the only one"

In a 21-second video, @playmatesara said:

"He did inform me that there was no roster, essentially implying I was the only person he was talking to. The only person he is receiving photos from. And, I was again, fine with that. But of course, if you're going to tell me that there's no roster and I'm the only person you're talking to..."

As of this writing, Harry Sisson has not responded to the allegations.

