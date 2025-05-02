What are the allegations against YouTuber Saberspark?

Stephen Carver, popularly known as "Saberspark," has garnered attention after serious allegations against him surfaced online. On May 1, 2025, X user @BronyFandont shared a testimony from an alleged victim of Saberspark, who described two incidents of purported sexual assault in 2012 and 2013.

The netizen wrote:

"Trigger Warning: Mentions Rape. The following is a testimony of rape by coerced consent between @Saberspark and the victim in said testimony. There were 2 isolated incidents, in 2012 and in 2013. This will all be in a video exposé by ILoveKimPossibleALot, releasing today."

In the testimony, the alleged victim claimed to have become a fan of Saberspark after watching his 2011 essay video, "Ballad of the Brony," while in high school. At 18, the individual apparently connected with Stephen via Skype, developing a "parasocial crush on him." They then claimed to have met with Saberspark in person in 2012, when the content creator allegedly invited them to his hotel room.

Disclaimer: This article contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault, which may be distressing to some readers.

The alleged victim stated:

"When I met up with him in person, he invited me to his hotel room and he showed me the video he was editing on his laptop, causing me to internally geek out. I was really nervous being alone in a hotel room with someone I was a huge fan of and had a crush on but tried to play it cool. He was 4-5 years older than me, making me feel more nervous and out of place. He would bring up the prospects of the two of us dating and how it didn't feel right for us to do so."

"I was thrown onto his bed and he would insert himself onto me" - Alleged victim accuses YouTuber Saberspark of sexual assault in testimony

After sharing details about their first meeting with Saberspark in a hotel room, the alleged victim claimed that the content creator "immediately started making out" with them without asking for their consent:

"After that, he almost immediately initiated making out with me and guided me to his bed. In this moment, he did not directly ask me for consent. I was thrown onto his bed, and he would insert himself into me.

"Saberspark was also significantly larger than me, as I was an 80-something pound 18-year-old girl, so I physically could not stop him. I felt extremely nervous and uncomfortable because I had never experienced having any sort of sexual intimacy with someone I was not dating before, much less someone I just met. I was very new to meeting people online in general."

The alleged victim's testimony 1/2 (Image via x.com/BronyFandont)

Claiming that they "tried to pretend they were fine to everyone" following the alleged incident, the individual wrote:

"At that moment, I laid there, dissociating, as it felt very wrong while trying to rationalize it in my head to convince myself it was a safe and normal encounter. He rushed off to clean and finish himself and came back to the bed and offered me a handshake saying "Friends?" This would cause me for the rest of the event to feel that I was taken advantage of and ashamed of myself for not trying to stop the interaction. Though, I tried pretending I was fine to everyone around me. I was and still am demi sexual and being put in that position was not something I wanted."

The alleged victim describes the 2013 situation when Saberspark allegedly sexually assaulted them

According to the alleged victim, they reconnected with Saberspark in 2013 at another convention. While claiming that the YouTuber "kept bringing up the prospects" of them starting a relationship, the individual accused him of "forcefully shoving [them] against the wall" and hurting them in a hotel elevator:

"He would grab my hand saying how it felt so right, only to push my hand away saying "but so wrong". I had decided that my crush on him was something I needed to get over because I felt that my emotions were being toyed with. He then suggested going to a more public space around others, and we went into an elevator to go to the lobby of the pony con hotel.

"As soon as the door closed, Saberspark forcefully shoved me against the wall and shoved his tongue down my throat. It scared me and actually hurt, triggering another attack of dissociation. Once again, he did not ask for consent when throwing me into this situation."

The alleged victim's testimony 2/2 (Image via x.com/BronyFandont)

They also described Sabserspark's alleged actions when he "guided [them]" to a men's restroom:

"Once the doors opened and people were present (this led me to feel very embarrassed), he got off me and took my hand and guided me towards the stairs to go back down to where we just were and into a men's restroom where he pulled his pants down and guided my hands and head to perform o**l s*x on him.

"I was afraid of denying him because of past experiences with sexual assault, so I did it to get it over with without wanting to cause a problem, where he would e***ulate on my face, apologize profusely, and then offered the same handshake as he did at the con I initially met him saying "friends?""

As of this writing, Saberspark has not issued a response to the sexual assault allegations.

