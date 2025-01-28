What happened to Fanum? Streamer sparks concern after suffering allergic reaction

Twitch streamer and AMP member Roberto "Fanum" has shared a rather concerning health update. The 27-year-old put up a couple of selfies on his social media account showcasing the condition of his face following an allergic reaction. The allergy caused his face to swell, requiring him to go to the hospital. The AMP member wrote:

"In the hospital right now. This sh*t gave me an allergic reaction."

Fanum was required to go to the hospital after the allergy (Image via X/@FearedBuck)

The exact reason behind the allergy has not been revealed. It's possible that it was caused by something that the streamer may have consumed. Nonetheless, the pictures generated quite a few reactions from netizens. Here are some of them:

"Oh no, sending lots of positive vibes fanum's way! hope for a speedy recovery," said @thewholemia

"Aged liked 30 years," said @FearedBuck

"He looks like a 90s version of R. Kelly from Temu," said @DunkieX

"Fanum starring as Shrek in the live-action remake," said @LionHimselff

"I look like Shrek" - Fanum reacts to his selfies going viral

Fanum, one of the leading creators in the American streaming scene and a prominent member of the popular AMP group took to his X account today to react to his viral selfies showing an allergic reaction. Hilariously, he compared himself to Shrek. The streamer wrote:

"I look like Shrek."

Fanum reacts to his pictures going viral (Image via X/@FanumTV)

The streamer has not provided any updates yet, leaving it unclear whether he consumed something he shouldn't have. Those familiar with his content know that he has a penchant for eating.

Funnily enough, Fanum is the one who popularized the phrase "Fanum Tax." For those unfamiliar, it refers to the act of taking a small portion of someone else's meal. The streamer comically enforced this "tax" on his fellow AMP members.

How did Fanum become popular?

Fanum developed an interest in content creation at an early age. He launched his YouTube channel in 2013 and began streaming on Twitch in November 2016. Like other AMP members, his early content primarily revolved around NBA 2K games.

Fanum went on a hiatus from content creation between 2019 and 2021. However, he made a comeback in 2021, focusing on GTA 5 roleplay content. Since then, he has experienced significant growth and even won the "Breakout Streamer of the Year" award at the 13th Streamy Awards.

The streamer has also collaborated with several big names in the industry. Recently, he was invited to join the UK’s biggest YouTube group, the Sidemen, in a popular "20 vs 1" video. Additionally, he has been confirmed to participate in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2025.

