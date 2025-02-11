What happened to FaZe Lacy? Streamer discloses he requires surgery after receiving MRI results

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" has updated his followers on a recent injury he sustained during a live stream in February 2025. The streamer shared his MRI scan results, stating that he had a partially torn PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) and a grade 3 meniscus tear.

"MRI results have officially come back. Partially torn PCL Grade 3 Meniscus tear. Surgery required."

Lacy reveals his MRI results (Image via X/@LacyHimself)

The PCL connects the upper and lower leg bones and is larger than the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament). Moreover, a grade 3 meniscus tear is a complete tear of the meniscus cartilage in the knee, which typically requires surgery.

Trending

Lacy also said he hasn't yet decided if he will undergo surgery. He added that he wouldn't be able to walk for a month and would require a brace.

"Genuinely don’t even know if it’s worth it to get this surgery. i’m finding out i won’t be able to walk for an entire month, then still in a metal knee brace for 2 more months after that."

Lacy reveals that he will be required to use a metal brace (Image via X/@LacyHimself)

How did FaZe Clan streamer Lacy injure himself?

Twitch streamer Lacy has disclosed he has suffered a partial PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) tear and a grade 3 meniscus tear. While surgery is recommended, he has yet to make a final decision on undergoing the procedure.

It's unclear when he sustained the injury. However, during a stream last year, Lacy was playing basketball with some of his co-streamers and friends. During the game, he jumped to grab the ball but lost his balance, resulting in an awkward fall.

The Faze Clan member was in a lot of pain immediately after the fall and couldn't move his legs for a while. He said:

"Why are you pushing there? Dude, I can't move it. (One of his friends asked, 'Is it messed up?') Yeah, I can't move it."

Expand Tweet

Knee injuries, particularly a torn meniscus, are quite common in sports, especially basketball. However, the streamer has been seen moving freely during his streams, suggesting he doesn't need crutches.

The Twitch streamer mentioned he has already made plans for the next two months. While he hasn't revealed those plans, he's known for IRL streaming, which means undergoing surgery would likely leave him unable to walk for a while.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback