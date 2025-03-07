What are the reported financial abuse allegations against Nmplol amid divorce from Malena?

One True King (OTK) streamer Nick "Nmplol" has been accused of financial abuse, according to court documents supposedly related to his ongoing divorce from Malena. These claims have been making the rounds on social media following a broadcast by legal YouTuber Henry Resilient on March 6, 2025, where he brought attention to the matter.

Ad

For those unaware, Henry Resilient was the first content creator to discuss the divorce between Nmplol and Malena, which had been kept private until then. It was only after his viral YouTube video that Nmplol confirmed the pair’s long-term marriage.

While Nmplol has insisted that the divorce is proceeding smoothly, on March 6, 2025, Henry Resilient went live and shared details from Malena's alleged amended court filings, which seemingly accused the OTK streamer of financial abuse.

Ad

Trending

Henry Resilient also presented a screenshot with the following excerpt:

"Malena Polom requests the court consider the following in effecting the division of parties' estate: a. Respondent's [Nmplol's] economic and financial abuse of Petitioner[Malena]."

Ad

The second part of the statement highlights financial abuse accusations, alleging that Nmplol restricted Malena's access to "community property accounts":

"Respondent's failure to permit access to the parties' community property accounts, including for purposes of insight and access to such community funds."

For context, community property refers to the assets shared between spouses during their marriage, which must be divided in the event of a divorce.

Ad

Henry Resilient claims Nmplol can lose more than 50% of the shared assets while discussing allegations of financial abuse

Ad

Timestamp 7:51

Henry Resilient also posted a YouTube video on March 6, 2025, where he examined the alleged updated petition from Malena regarding the division of assets.

In the video, he stated that while Malena initially sought legal involvement for asset division, the supposed filings now suggest that she and Nmplol may be able to agree on asset division without going through the courts:

"In the first petition, she specifically requested a judge divide their estate. Now, she believes that they will come to an agreement. But if they do not, she still wants the court to divide their estate."

Ad

However, if the matter does proceed to court, the alleged court documents state that Malena should be recognized as Nmplol's "financial abuse victim." The YouTuber explained:

"Also, if the court divides their estate, she wants the court to consider the following in division of the parties' estates. She wants the judge to consider Nick Polom's economic and financial abuse of her. As I said earlier in the video, she is allegedly Nick's financial abuse victim."

Ad

Henry Resilient further noted that in Texas, if marital misconduct is proven, the affected spouse could receive a larger portion of the community property. He suggested that if the allegations against Nmplol are substantiated, he could lose more than 50% of their shared assets:

"You see, Texas is one of those rare states that if a spouse can prove marital misconduct, which is what financial abuse would fall under, instead of giving Malena 50% of the community property, the judge can award her the majority of the community property. As in, way more than 50%."

Readers should note that while Nmplol has reacted to Henry Resilient's YouTube videos before, Malena has yet to publicly talk about the divorce. In fact, she has not said anything about their relationship online since they announced their breakup in September 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback