What is Yung Filly doing now? YouTuber's current whereabouts explored following his arrest in Australia

British YouTuber, rapper, and DJ Felipe "Yung Filly" was all over the news last month following a serious controversy. For those out of the loop, on October 10, 2024, Western Australian police revealed that he was facing allegations of sexual assault and r*pe of a woman in her 20s. He was then extradited to Perth, where the alleged crime had been committed. Here is the full list of the charges:

Four counts of sexual penetration without consent

Three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm

A count of impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck

The latest report that has come out of the case was that the YouTuber was granted bail. However, the offer of bail came with a single condition - he had to appear at the police station three times a week.

According to reports, the 29-year-old has a second hearing scheduled in December 2024, which means that Filly is still in Perth, Australia. Seamus Rafferty, Filly's lawyer, has confirmed the YouTuber has found a home in the city and will have to stay there for at least six months.

What did Chunkz say about the allegations against Yung Filly?

UK YouTuber Amin "Chunkz" has also been in the spotlight since allegations against Yung Filly emerged. Not only is he a close friend of Filly, but he also co-hosts The Chunkz and Filly Show on YouTube. Naturally, many people flocked to his social media accounts seeking his thoughts on the development.

Chunkz remained silent on the matter until October 14, 2024, four days after the reports surfaced. He then briefly addressed the issue through his official Instagram Stories but mentioned that he couldn't add much as the situation was a legal matter. He said (via @chunkz):

"Like everyone, I've heard the reports coming out of Australia. While I understand many of you want my reaction on it, as this is an ongoing court case I hope you guys understand that I can't and won't be commenting on it publicly. So yeah I've just come on here to let you know the reasons as to why I can't. Love."

As for Yung Filly’s social media, it has been relatively inactive, as one might expect. While his last Instagram post was made on September 11, 2024, he has likely refrained from speaking out due to legal reasons.

Fans can expect new updates in December when Yung Filly's second hearing is scheduled. Since the investigation is still ongoing, any new developments will likely come from the Western Australia Police Department or Filly's legal team.

