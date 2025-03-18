Which college did Mark Rober attend? YouTuber's educational qualifications and job experience explored

Mark Rober is one of the most popular tech and science-based YouTubers with currently, over 65 million subscribers to his name. Before becoming a full-time content creator, the YouTuber had an illustrative career. He has also earned two degrees - a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Brigham Young University (2004) and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Southern California (2014).

His early career was spent in NASA. Right after graduating in 2004, Rober joined NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in 2004. The YouTuber spent nine years there, during which he worked on Curiosity (a car-sized Mars rover exploring Gale Crater and Mount Sharp), which was launched in 2011.

Rober was one of the primary architects of JPL Wired. He also conducted extensive research on applying wiki technology within tech corporations. He published a paper titled Capturing Knowledge via an "Intrapedia": A Case Study in 2011.

While working at NASA, Mark Rober began his YouTube journey. He launched his channel on October 19, 2011, and gained viral attention with his first video, which showcased a Halloween costume featuring two iPads. By linking them through FaceTime, he created the illusion of seeing through his body.

In his early videos, Rober focused on various experiments, including creating a glowing Super Mario night kite. He also shared insights about his time at NASA, particularly his work on the Curiosity rover.

The YouTuber left NASA the same year to focus on his content creation career. His DIY projects and experiments quickly gained traction. Besides his YouTube career, he also runs CrunchLabs, where he develops science kits for children.

His most-viewed video was released in May 2019, titled World's Largest Jello Pool - Can You Swim in Jello? As the title suggests, he filled a life-sized pool with Jello. The video has garnered over 181 million views.

Mark Rober's Tesla video: Controversy Explained

Despite Mark Rober being a likable personality and widely praised for his contributions to science and environmental awareness, he has recently faced some allegations and controversy.

The YouTuber was recently accused of faking his Can You Fool a Self-Driving Car? video. In the video, he tested a Tesla by driving it toward a fake wall to see if it would detect the obstacle. However, X user @AlexFinnX alleged that Rober had turned off the autopilot, making the test misleading.

The user also accused Rober of artificially inflating the stock price of Lidar, a remote-sensing technology used in cars. Allegedly, on the company's first trading day, its stock surged by 27% following the release of his video.

Additionally, Rober was also accused of falsely claiming that the video footage was filmed by a Google Pixel phone, but on one of the reflections on the Tesla screen, an iPhone was shown.

Despite widespread criticism, Mark Rober has yet to officially respond to the controversy. The video, uploaded on March 15, 2025, has amassed over 15 million likes since its release.

