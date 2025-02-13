Who is Chibi Reviews? Controversies surrounding anime YouTuber explored

Anime and manga enthusiast Jacob Seibers, also known as "Chibi Reviews" (and sometimes Jacob C-Bears) has a controversial past. The creator is best known for Anime-related content on his channel, which has over 466K subscribers at the time of writing. Seibers is very active on his channel, uploading videos daily.

Seibers first joined YouTube in 2013; however, his first channel was suspended. He then created the Chibi Reviews channel on December 7, 2013, making YouTube his full-time job in early to mid-2014.

The YouTuber makes videos on anime and manga-related news, such as reviewing episodes of a particular anime (such as Unlimited Blade Works and Tokyo Ghoul) or giving his take on certain updates within the community.

His most-watched video is titled They Ruined This My Hero Academia Scene So Badly The Animator Didn't Want To Take Credit For It, which has over 950K views. Chibi Reviews also has a backup channel named Chibi Otaku, which has a modest 1.2K subscriber count.

Trending

What are the controversies involving Chibi Reviews?

YouTuber and manga reviewer Chibi Reviews has recently found himself embroiled in controversy. The situation dates back to November 2024, when his alleged ex-girlfriend, Samantha May (@samieesweetiee), shared an update on her X account making certain allegations.

The allegations included claims that he took advantage of her and treated her poorly. She also stated that her weight had drastically dropped to 70 lbs (31 kg). She wrote:

"2 years ago today I was in the worst relationship of my life. I was constantly taken advantage of, neglected, treated horribly. I finally said enough, weighing only 70lbs. Today I couldn’t be happier in love with my childhood best friend sitting at a healthy 105lbs."

Expand Tweet

In the same post, Samantha made further replies. After one user suggested that perhaps the YouTuber himself was also hurting, she responded by insinuating that Chibi was a cheater. She wrote:

"The hard time of being unfaithful lol"

Chibi Reviews' ex-girlfriend accused him of cheating (Image via X/@samieesweetiee)

Chibi Reviews has also shared controversial opinions in the past, which have sparked divided reactions. For instance, in January 2024, the YouTuber spoke out against English translations of anime, labeling them as "woke." He spoke about this at the back of Zack "Asmongold's" take on the subject.

He also openly criticized the LGBTQ+ community, claiming they were part of a "woke agenda" pushed by the government:

Recently, the YouTuber’s X account was hacked, and the alleged hacker ended up posting some disturbing content related to child abuse and resultantly, his account was temporarily suspended. Currently, he has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a lawsuit.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, the anime YouTuber has raised over $4.7K out of his intended target of $25K. However, many have called him out for this campaign, interpreting it as a scheme to take money from supporters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback